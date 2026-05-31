OSU LB Recruit Ignored Family Ties to the Buckeyes Before Choosing Michigan

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The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry has just moved from the field to a recruiting war, and the Bucks clearly lost it. On one side, players like Dylan Raiola valued family ties and chose Nebraska over teams like Georgia. Brayden Watson, a three-star linebacker from Buford, Georgia, who also played tight end on offense, had every reason to follow family tradition. His older sister, Ava, plays guard for Ohio State’s women’s basketball team.

Despite that, he chose their rival team, Michigan. But why? Well, his three-day visit to Ann Arbor in April changed his mind. Before the trip, Watson expected a normal recruiting visit that would include campus tours, watching practice, meeting coaches, and having a few meals. However, Michigan gave him a much deeper experience.

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The coaching staff showed him both the football program and the academic side of the university, introduced him to several coaches, and spent a lot of time getting to know him. Throughout the visit, Watson felt welcomed and valued by everyone he met. The experience was so positive that he already felt like part of the Michigan program, which helped convince him that the Wolverines were the right choice for his future.

“It honestly felt like I was already committed before I even committed. It was just a great feeling,” Watson said. “The entire visit, it was a lot of fun, and I know I’m just so excited to go back.”

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Ohio State had offered Watson months earlier, but the staff never followed up personally. Michigan’s coaches called weekly, invited his whole family, and showed him how they’d use his versatility. Watson said the difference was simple. “Being around the staff and seeing how everything operates really stood out. What excites me most is the mentality of grit and the opportunity to develop under coach (Kyle) Whittingham and compete at a high level,” he added.

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But more than anything, the team welcomed his family as their own. When he visited campus, he brought his sister Ava and her boyfriend John Mobley Jr., who both play basketball at Ohio State. Despite their being from rival schools, Michigan’s coaches welcomed all of them and made them feel comfortable during the trip.

Watson noticed that the staff did not focus only on him. They also spent time talking with his family and treated them with respect. That’s when he felt valued and committed to Michigan. He did communicate with programs like Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt, but none of them changed his mind. After announcing the decision, he shared his excitement, saying, “I was just texting my buddy Ethan. I was like, ‘Man, this is one of the best feelings ever.’”

Now, Michigan sees him as a versatile player who can fit in different positions, something Chase Taylor used to do. Watson also likes that idea because he enjoys playing in space rather than staying in one spot. At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, he has the athletic ability to help in several ways. His versatility comes from his background as a multi-position player. He was a safety player before transitioning to tight end.

Another big reason Watson chose Michigan was the linebackers coach, Alex Whittingham. He brings NFL experience to the team and has worked with solid linebackers. During his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, he developed top linebackers like Nick Bolton, Willie Gay, Justin Houston, Dee Ford, and Drue Tranquill. That pipeline impressed Watson immediately.

Now, Watson is all prepared to take up the next step with Michigan.

Brayden Watson doubles down on his future with Michigan

After committing to Michigan, Brayden Watson is now looking forward to Victors Weekend. This is a special event where Michigan’s new players and commits come together on campus. He plans to spend time with other Michigan commits and start building friendships with them. One player he is especially looking forward to seeing again is offensive lineman commit Louis Esposito, whom he already met during a spring practice visit.

Watson already made a prediction telling him that he might end up at Michigan.

“He was really cool. I’m ready to chop it up with him again… I actually told him, ‘I’m going to probably end up here,” Watson said.

Even though Brayden Watson has not officially ended his recruitment, he has canceled all his other planned official visits to different schools. This shows that he is now mainly focused on Michigan. At the same time, he is getting ready for his final year at Buford High School. He wants to help his team win a state championship and also become a strong leader for his teammates. Plus, he is all set to bring the same kind of energy to Michigan.