OSU LB Sends Loud & Clear Message as Michigan Game Becomes First Big Test for Ryan Day

Ohio State keeps their unbeaten season rolling as they welcome Rutgers. But the real challenge looms against Michigan. Ryan Day’s 0-4 standing against Michigan makes it their toughest test and a playoff-defining moment. Even players know it. That’s exactly why linebacker Sonny Styles and his team are sweating the small stuff, making sure they stay locked in before their massive showdown.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We’re so hard on ourselves, and like, we’re so nitpicky with each game, whether we won by 40 or won by 20, 15, or whatever it is. I think we’re so nitpicky with every little detail of the game.” Sonny Styles said to the media. “So I think we’re staying on top of our stuff, and we’re ready for the hard games. We have a lot of goals ahead of us, and we want to beat the team on North.”

Ohio State’s last four opponents have a combined record of 12-29, which makes them relatively easier opponents than Michigan. Sure, Ohio State remains undefeated and hasn’t won a game by less than 18 points since its opener against Texas, but Michigan is a different animal altogether. Playing them at home adds an extra layer of difficulty, and that’s exactly why Styles and his team aren’t taking any chances. The goal remains clear: “You know, no one here has been a back-to-back national champion,” Styles said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their defense remains their biggest strength, holding the no. 1 spot in the nation. But they are yet to get tested in front of tough opponents. The last four of their opponents ran fewer than 50 plays. Against Rutgers, that might be an issue, as their QB, Athan Kaliakmanis, ranks 15th in passing yards. Even though Michigan hasn’t been a major threat in passing with Bryce Underwood, the Rutgers game can very well prepare them.

On top of it, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate should get healthy before these two games. Because they remain Julian Sayin’s top targets. With that, Ohio State also finds consistency at their right guard position too before facing Michigan. Tegra Tshabola is athletic but sometimes blocks the wrong target or misses assignments, especially while pulling plays, which was evident in UCLA’s game. In that moment, Gabe VanSickle stepped in and helped in creating openings for RB Bo Jackson. Even backup Josh Padilla remains injured, which limits Ryan Day’s rotation options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Styles’s urgency makes sense, as Ohio State does control its own destiny in the playoffs. They are now at 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big Ten. Now, if they win their last two games against Rutgers and Michigan, they will secure a spot in the Big Ten championship. But if they lose to Rutgers and beat Michigan, they could miss out if Indiana and Oregon win, holding better tiebreaker records. Then, if they beat Rutgers and lose to Michigan, they are in the same place as Indiana and USC will have better tiebreakers.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonny Styles amazed with Matt Patricia

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been dominating this season, largely thanks to their defense under new coordinator Matt Patricia. Patricia has brought a pro-style approach that has helped the team adapt quickly and play at a high level. Their 10-0, perfect record is the testament that his strategies are working and making the defense one of the best in college football.

Sonny Styles praised Patricia’s coaching, saying, “He’s a teacher of the game, so I think it’s bigger than a scheme. He’s able to help us understand football in general and the way he’s teaching the scheme, like understanding concepts and stuff like that. We’re able to adapt it and do a lot of different variations because we understand all the different concepts.”

Ohio State’s defense is having an outstanding season, leading the nation in total defense and points allowed, while also ranking second in both pass and rush defense. The only hiccup they had was the season opener against Texas. Even in that game, they held Arch Manning to just 7 points. The way Buckeyes are rolling with Matt Patricia, it’s looking more and more likely that they win another national championship this year.