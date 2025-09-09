OSU Legend Has Powerful Message for JJ McCarthy After Ex-Michigan QB Wins First NFL Game

On Monday night in Chicago, Minnesota turned a 17-6 hole into a 27-24 win, powered by three fourth-quarter touchdowns from J.J. McCarthy in his NFL debut. He first found Justin Jefferson for a 13-yard strike, then hit Aaron Jones from 27 yards, before keeping around right end for a 14-yard run with about three minutes to play. Will Reichard’s 59-yarder before halftime, which matched a Soldier Field record, proved critical in keeping the game within reach. The comeback capped McCarthy’s first career start after missing 2024 with a torn meniscus following his first-round selection.

“9 in white weathered the storm early when things weren’t going well and just won his team over right before all of our eyes!!!” Kirk Herbstreit posted, and the tone fit the night. Through three quarters, he had a pick-six on the ledger and Minnesota had managed only 80 first-half yards, but he settled and took command when it mattered. The box score finished at 13 of 20 for 143 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, plus a rushing score, a steady debut on the road.

But Kirk’s praise was not limited to a single tweet. He posted another lengthy video monologue, and it showed that he was beyond impressed by J.J. McCarthy. He said, “Just out here for our morning walk with the boys. Watched that Vikings game last night. What a classic example of fighting through adversity as a team, as a young quarterback, basically on the ropes most of the game. And this kid [J.J. McCarthy], who, if you watched him in college, you knew he was special. Reminded all quarterbacks, the position is so much more than just how big and tall and strong and athletic and how far you can throw it. It’s about winning the team over.” It is so evident that McCarthy’s performance last night has touched Herbstreit and every other fan who lives for the unpredictability of the sport.

“I knew that was going to be a lethal marriage for the NFL to deal with, and they’re just getting started,” Herbstreit added, pointing to the fit between McCarthy and Kevin O’Connell. That pairing showed up in the plan, with Minnesota leaning into a balanced script that emphasized a patient run game to calm the pocket and spark drives after halftime. Jordan Mason’s tough carries keyed two touchdown series, and paired with Jefferson’s precision and Jones’ versatility, the system put McCarthy in clean throwing situations.

Kevin O’Connell said at halftime, “You are going to bring us back to win this game,” which makes clear the trust the staff already places in a young quarterback. He later said, “The look in his eye was fantastic… the belief I felt from the team… that doesn’t get done without him in the second half,” a coach’s way of confirming the leadership Herbstreit was pointing to. From there, the execution matched the message, and the Vikings closed with the urgency and clarity that comes when the sideline believes in the guy under center.

This is a first start by a 22-year-old who didn’t take a regular-season snap last year, yet he handled the moment and delivered poise and production when the margin was tight. He is listed as QB1 on the current depth chart, and with O’Connell, Jefferson, Jones, and a defense that held firm late, the stage is set for steady growth rather than a week-to-week roller coaster. If week one is the baseline, Herbstreit’s enthusiasm feels earned, and the road ahead looks bright enough that opponents will indeed need to keep an eye on Minnesota with No. 9 steering the huddle.



Colin Cowherd on McCarthy

Colin Cowherd framed J.J. McCarthy’s debut as a story about rhythm and confidence, noting how the young quarterback’s energy and ball zip grew once he settled in and started stacking completions during the comeback win in Chicago. That read lines up with what played out on the field: poise took over late, decisions sped up, and the ball came out with conviction as Minnesota surged past the Bears. In other words, Cowherd’s emphasis on feel and momentum captured the fourth quarter’s flow more than any box-score summary ever could.

He also didn’t gloss over the rough early going, calling out how overwhelmed McCarthy looked before things clicked, which mirrors the way the game turned from slog to spark after three choppy quarters. That honesty matters because it frames the night as growth, not perfection, and it gives credit to the mental swing that separates surviving from winning on the road in a debut. By acknowledging both sides, the stumble and the surge, Cowherd put the performance in a fair, big-picture context that matched the arc in Chicago.

Cowherd pointed to structure as the steadying force, praising Kevin O’Connell’s operation and the support for McCarthy, from the plan to the complementary football that kept doors open long enough for a late push. That dovetails with what reporters described afterward: a composed sideline, timely adjustments, and a young passer who leaned into the ecosystem rather than trying to be the whole show. If that scaffolding holds, Cowherd’s takeaway is less about labels and more about how a 22-year-old can grow fast inside a system built to help him do exactly what he did under the lights at Soldier Field.