OSU Legend Makes Bold Justin Fields Claim About Julian Sayin’s Backup QB

Ohio State football legend Cris Carter is happy with how the future of the Buckeyes is shaping up, especially the QB roster. Carter didn’t hold back when asked about redshirt freshman quarterback Tavien St. Clair, who enters the 2026 season as the backup to Julian Sayin. He compared Clair to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and boldly claimed him to be a better thrower than former Buckeye great Justin Fields.

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On the July 13 episode of Fully Loaded The Podcast, Carter said, “He looks like a version of Patrick Mahomes. Really good athlete, can be a dual threat, is more of a pocket passer. Had a great spring, good-looking prospect. I think what Ryan Day and the quarterbacks that he’s developed – he’s a better thrower than Justin Fields.”

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St. Clair, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound redshirt freshman, is already being labeled as the future of OSU. Carter’s bold statement comes from a scout’s perspective. St. Clair’s throwing motion is smoother and his deep-ball accuracy sharper than Fields’ at the same stage.

Carter also noted St. Clair’s limitations compared to Fields. “Not as good a runner as Justin Fields,” he admitted. Fields, at 19, was an explosive athlete, posting a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the high school combine. Throwing sidearm, sub-marining, or flipping passes around oncoming pass rushers were his trademark.

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Alongside being called better than Fields, being compared to Mahomes is an achievement in itself for the 20-year-old from Bellefontaine, Ohio. Mahomes revolutionized the NFL by altering arm angles and thriving when plays broke down. Carter believes St. Clair shows similar arm elasticity and improvisational ability, citing spring practice reps where he delivered high-velocity, accurate passes without setting his feet.

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Mahomes’ rare arm talent translated into NFL dominance. Fields, meanwhile, became one of Ohio State’s most dynamic dual-threat QBs, leading the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff. By placing St. Clair in this company, Carter suggests his traits could project to elite success if developed properly under Ryan Day.

Imago April 18, 2026, Columbus, Ohio, USA: Ohio State quarterback Tavien St. Clair 9 rolls out during the spring game between the Ohio State Buckeyes Scarlet and Ohio State Buckeyes Gray teams at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus USA – ZUMAs304 20260418_zaf_s304_029 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

While St. Clair had only 13 snaps in 2025, he had a great spring game where he completed nine of 21 throws for 166 yards and a touchdown. This is now enough to solidify him as Sayin’s primary backup.

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But It’s not just St. Clair who makes Carter so confident; it’s the Buckeyes’ full QB room, which is filled with elite talent.

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What Does OSU’s Future QB Room Look Like?

The starting QB for the Buckeyes this season undoubtedly is Julian Sayin, who was injured in April. He is a highly decorated quarterback with significant NFL draft value. While he still has 2 years of eligibility in his pocket, he might enter next year’s draft. If that happens, the program won’t suffer a drop-off. The upcoming roster under head coach Ryan Day has been looking very promising.

“I saw him this year spend the week with the Buckeyes in spring football. Yes, he looks like the next starting quarterback, Carter added. “If our guy Julian Sayin decides to leave college with two years of eligibility left, the Buckeyes are going to be in good hands with him and Chris Henry Jr. and a bunch of other brown little kid from Trotwood. Madison. Yeah, I’ve done my high school scouting. Yes, future NFL quarterback.”

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Five-star wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. and St. Clair are both coming up from the OSU pipeline. The Buckeyes have their future elite QB-to-WR connection already locked down.