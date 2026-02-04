OSU Legend Who Never Beat Michigan Says Ryan Day Took “Weight Off His Shoulders”

For years, Ohio State greats who fell short against Michigan have carried an unspoken frustration — a blemish on otherwise stellar legacies. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of those who has made the Buckeyes proud as he prepares for his Super Bowl debut. But despite his NFL success, the 23-year-old was never able to taste victory over Michigan. Witnessing Ryan Day’s team finally breaking through, Smith-Njigba celebrated the long-awaited win while praising the coach.

“A big weight off my shoulders,” the star WR said at a presser on February 2. “Definitely happy for those guys. We’re supposed to do it every single year, but credit to the young bulls getting it done.”

Smith-Njigba was at Columbus from 2020 to 2022, and Ohio State went winless against Michigan in those years and in the next two. What makes the 2025 victory extra special for the WR is that he only got one shot at defeating Michigan in the 2021 season. The 2020 edition of the game was canceled in light of COVID-19, and the WR was out with an injury ahead of the clash in 2022. That one loss alone was a sore spot for Smith-Njigba.

“You know when you just have the better team, and you lose… and you feel like you should’ve won? That type of thing,” he said on a podcast in 2025. “You know you should’ve won. Like, what? How did we lose to these boys? I’m gonna have to live with that for the rest of my life.”

Ryan Day could finally plant the OSU flag against That Team Up North in the 2025 season, particularly because of a remarkable showing from his receivers. Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith troubled the Michigan defense enough to end the Wolverines’ winning streak in the rivalry. Former players, like Smith-Njigba, who shared the pain with Day during these years, were definitely vindicated.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba got to bow out of OSU as one of its most decorated players, and as part of a WR room that remains one of the best in program history. He still holds the record for most receptions and receiving yards in a single season. He was also picked in the first round of the 2023 draft despite missing most of the 2022 season. Even with all these highs, not being able to defeat Michigan will remain one of the most prominent low points in his career. But the WR has remained true to his OSU roots and is hungry for even more success in the NFL.

OSU legend was on a record-breaking spree this season

The Seahawks wideout is only playing his third season in the league. Jaxon Smith-Njigba didn’t just have a good season; he made history. By posting at least 75 receiving yards in 10 different games, he surpassed legends like Michael Irvin and Antonio Brown, proving he’s not just the Seahawks’ top option but one of the most reliable receivers in the entire league.

Entering the Super Bowl game, he already holds the record for most receiving yards in the NFL this season. However, he has achieved that feat as part of a team that has one of the fewest total passing attempts (481) in the league. He is also the first WR in the NFL to cross the 1,000 receiving yards milestone this season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a textbook example of what a class player from OSU looks like. Given his trajectory, Smith-Njigba is on pace to become one of the league’s perennial Pro Bowlers. However, despite his glittering award haul, the space for the coveted golden pants will always remain empty.