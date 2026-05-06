OSU National Champ Signs With CFL After Being Rejected 257 Times by NFL

After going unsigned as an NFL undrafted free agent, a former OSU kicker chose an alternative way to stay in professional football. This was after NFL teams overlooked him 257 times in the draft due to post-season woes and a perceived lack of elite leg strength for long-range attempts. As a Buckeye, Jayden Fielding finished 5th in Ohio State history with 313 career points. Now, to rebuild his value, he transitioned to the Canadian league.

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On Tuesday, the OSU National Champion Fielding has signed with the Ottawa Redblacks. He will compete with veteran kicker Brett Lauther, who struggled with a 72.2% conversion rate last season. This gives the former OSU kicker a realistic chance to earn a starting job early in his pro career.

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At OSU, he made 45 of 57 field goal attempts and 178 of 179 extra point attempts over three seasons. He is noted for kicking a game-clinching 33-yard FG to secure a 34-23 win over Notre Dame in the 2024 national championship game. With the Buckeyes, Fielding finished his career as one of the most prolific kickers in school history, yet some late-season struggles in 2025 can’t be overlooked.

That became the reason he wasn’t drafted in the 2026 NFL draft. Last season, he missed a game-tying 27-yard field goal against Indiana in the B1G Championship and had a critical miss in the CFP quarterfinal loss to Miami. More importantly, during his college career, he missed all three of his FG attempts from 50+ yards. But during the OSU Pro Day, Fielding successfully drilled a 57-yard field goal, showcasing a level of leg strength.

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While he displayed consistency in the 20–49 yard range, NFL teams typically prioritize kickers who can reliably hit from 50 yards or farther. Then, Fielding’s career field goal percentage was 78.9%, which many NFL teams considered too low for a draft pick. In 2024, he missed two “chip shot” attempts from inside 40 yards in a loss to Michigan. But in 2025, against Michigan, he was 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points in a 27-9 win.

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This performance was considered his “redemption arc,” proving he could handle the pressure of “The Game” before his later struggles in the 2025 postseason. That cost the former OSU kicker big. Now, the CFL offers a new environment to restart his career, but is he using it as a stepping stone to the NFL?

Could the former OSU kicker return to the NFL?

Before earning long-term, high-profile roles in the NFL, several kickers have used the CFL to prove their accuracy and leg strength. Among them, one of the most famous examples is Mike Vanderjagt. He played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts from 1996 to 1997, and was named the Most Outstanding Canadian in the 1996 Grey Cup.

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After winning two Grey Cups, he signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 1998. Vanderjagt played eight seasons with the Colts and one with the Cowboys, eventually becoming a First-Team All-Pro and, at one point, the most accurate kicker in NFL history. Then there’s Justin Medlock. After a brief initial stint in the NFL, Medlock moved to the CFL to rebuild his career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. His elite accuracy in Canada led to another NFL opportunity with the Carolina Panthers in 2012.

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Now, former OSU kicker Jayden Fielding could choose this proven path. By performing well in Canada, he can demonstrate that he has improved his range and mental toughness, similar to other successful transitions.