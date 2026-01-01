OSU Potential Starter Gets Emotional in Transfer Portal Message as Roster Takes Big Hit After Playoff Exit

The New Year couldn’t have started much worse for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Since their Cotton Bowl loss to the Miami Hurricanes, the Buckeyes have been bleeding talent left and right into the transfer portal. At this point, at least six Buckeyes have already said goodbye. The latest departure hit especially close to home.

On New Year’s Day, Ohio State cornerback Bryce West took to X to post an emotional farewell to Buckeye Nation: “Buckeye Nation, I truly appreciate the love and support y’all have showed me over the two years I’ve been here. Thank y’all for having me and supporting me throughout my journey ❤️. #Forever🌰”

The Cotton Bowl loss opened the floodgates, but West’s decision stands out for many reasons. The former four-star recruit literally expected by many to compete for a starting spot next season. Instead, it looks like he’s searching for greener pastures where he can get on the field right away.

West arrived in Columbus as one of the most exciting defensive prospects out of Glenville High School in Cleveland. A true local standout who everyone expected great things from at Ohio State. The Ohio native turned down offers from powerhouses like Michigan, Georgia, and Alabama to stay home and suit up for the Buckeyes. His high school coach even labelled him “athletic freak.”

However, his time in Columbus had a bit of a slow start. An injury held him back during his freshman year, which allowed him to redshirt and preserve his eligibility while learning behind a super-experienced group of corners like Davison Igbinosun and Lorenzo Styles Jr.

This past 2025 season, he did see a bit more action, primarily on special teams and as a rotational player, recording 11 total tackles, 1 fumble over his two seasons.

With some of the top veteran defensive backs like David Igbinosun and Jermaine Matthew Jr. heading to the NFL, the door appeared wide open for West to step into a starting nickel role next fall. Instead, that opportunity will now belong to someone else.

The 5’11 CB leaves Ohio State with three years of eligibility. As of right now, he hasn’t chosen his new team. The transfer portal just officially opened today, so he’s exploring all his options. We’ll have to wait and see where this speedy and physical cornerback lands, but you can bet that a lot of schools will be reaching out to him soon.

All Other Buckeyes Who Have Entered the Portal So Far

The Buckeyes have seen six players hit the portal within 24 hours of the loss to Miami.

Perhaps the most notable names other than West are quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and linebacker C.J. Hicks. Kienholz served as the backup QB last season and is looking for a starting job, while Hicks, a former five-star recruit, is searching for a place to play out his final year of eligibility after four seasons in Columbus. These are experienced players who were expected to contribute next season, so their departure is a definite blow.

Two more highly touted former recruits are also on their way out: tight end Jelani Thurman and wide receiver Bryson Rodgers. Thurman announced his decision right after the Cotton Bowl. Both were stuck in crowded position rooms and are likely looking for a clearer path to consistent playing time. They still have a couple of years of eligibility left, making them attractive targets for other programs.

Rounding out the list are running back Sam Dixon, who is actually entering the portal for the second time, and walk-on quarterback Mason Maggs. You can expect maybe double-digit numbers of players hitting the portal even next 24-36 hours. Overall, this post-bowl exodus means Ohio State will have some significant holes to fill across their roster.