OSU QB Commit Brady Edmunds No Longer Confident About Ryan Day’s Buckeyes After Visiting Big Ten Rival

You know what happens when you leave your coffee for too long. It gets cold. For more than 17 months, Ohio State’s 2027 recruiting class had one constant sitting right at the top of the board. Every time you checked the commit list, there was Brady Edmunds, who committed to Ryan Day back in December 2024. But now, that loyalty is being tested.

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According to Rivals’ Adam Gorney, Brady Edmunds now finds himself weighing two very different futures. One involves sticking with Ohio State, the program he’s been committed to for well over a year. The other involves staying close to home and joining UCLA, which is making a big push for him under new head coach Bob Chesney. The Huntington Beach, California native visited the Bruins over the weekend and came away more than impressed.

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“The visit went really, really well,” he said. “Whatever expectation I had, it definitely surpassed it. I’m still getting through my Ohio State OV and camp. As of now, I don’t know where I’m going.”

An Ohio State commit saying that publicly this late into a commitment is significant. Because what once looked like one of the safest QB commitments in the country has now become one of the more intriguing recruiting battles in the Big Ten. And the reason isn’t NIL money, depth-chart, or even another QB entering the picture. It’s something much simpler. Brady Edmunds just wants to feel wanted.

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What makes UCLA’s push particularly dangerous is that the Bruins seem to have identified where Ohio State’s relationship with Brady Edmunds has weakened. The QB says recent communication from Ryan Day’s staff hasn’t felt the same.

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“My concern was not if they were bringing two in or not,” he told Rivals. “I couldn’t care less about that. It’s more about how I was feeling valued. I didn’t feel like I was getting the same love, so I just decided to look out for myself because it’s a long, long way to signing day, and I did this weekend, and it definitely surpassed my expectations, and it became more of a real option than it ever was.”

Recruiting is often a relationship business before it’s a football business. And when a player feels those relationships cooling off, openings appear. UCLA seized that opening. And according to Brady Edmunds, virtually every member of the Bruins’ staff invested time in him and his family. His younger brother met coaches throughout the program, and the family left feeling valued and appreciated.

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“It definitely felt like I was valued a lot there,” he added. “They made it clear. They showed me their plan for me, and it’s a very intriguing plan.”

Former UCLA QB and Pro Football Hall of Fame legend Troy Aikman even recorded a recruiting message for Brady Edmunds, encouraging him to continue his football journey in Westwood.

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“Hope you’re having an amazing time there in Westwood this weekend on your visit,” Aikman said in the video. “Such a great place, I loved my time there at UCLA, also loved my time in Cerritos, California. I was there up until the age of 12, and Huntington Beach is actually the beach that we would go to in the summers. I know that’s where you’re from; you’ve had an amazing career. Looking forward to seeing you take it to the next level and hoping that’s going to be at UCLA.”

Brady Edmunds was already questioning where he stands with Ohio State, so that level of effort matters. But this recruitment isn’t over, as he has one critical visit remaining before making any major decisions.

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Brady Edmunds will see if Ohio State can replicate UCLA’s warmth

Despite being committed since 2024, Brady Edmunds has surprisingly never taken an official visit to Ohio State. But that visit is coming soon, and it could ultimately decide whether Ryan Day keeps his long-time QB commit or loses him to a conference rival.

“I’ve been (to Ohio State) so many times, but I haven’t been on an OV yet,” he said. “I need to go on the OV and see how that goes and then make a decision from there.”

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Another factor has complicated the situation. Ohio State’s continued interest in other QBs, including 4-star Nebraska commit Trae Taylor, has raised questions about where Brady Edmunds truly sits in the Buckeyes’ long-term plans. But the thing is, he didn’t really give off a spectacular Elite 11 Finals showing. He failed to crack the top five performers through the event’s opening days.

Some evaluators, like Bucknuts’ Steve Helwagen, have also questioned his traditional pocket-passing style.

“Twenty years ago, you’d say you want that Ben Roethlisberger, 6-5, 230-pound dude who can stand in the pocket and deliver frozen ropes all over the field,” he said. “But as the game has evolved, pass rushers have gotten bigger, stronger, and, most importantly, faster in small spaces… There is still a place for Edmunds … but your offensive line better be real damn good to keep those speed rushers at bay.”

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A recruitment that looked finished a year ago, the drama is only now reaching its most important chapter. Whether Ryan Day can spark that relationship may determine if Ohio State keeps its QB of the future or watches him become a Big Ten rival’s biggest recruiting win.