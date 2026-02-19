OSU QB Offered by Chip Kelly Gets Brutally Honest on Playing Under Arthur Smith With NFL Future at Stake

December 31, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day during the first quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl college football game against the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Arlington United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_225 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

For a top quarterback recruit, a coaching change can be a deal breaker. But for 2027 Ohio State commit Brady Edmunds, the arrival of former NFL coach Arthur Smith solidified his decision, and he didn’t hold back on why.

“Everybody preaches that Ohio State is going to get you to the NFL, said Edmunds in a brutally honest interview during his Tuesday appearance with Andrew Gillis.

Well, now you’ve got dudes that just came out of coaching in the NFL. So not only guys that can get you there, but you’ve got dudes that were just there, so you’re getting taught that kind of level of football knowledge and being held to that level as an 18, 19, 20-year-old before you’re in the NFL. It’s a huge addition.”

For Edmunds, learning under a coach with nearly 17 years of NFL experience like Smith could be the key to a smoother path to the pros. Starting in 2007 with the Washington Redskins as a defensive quality control coach, he then went to the Atlanta Falcons in 2011, and following that, he finished with the Tennessee Titans.

Both tenures saw success under his watch. As the Falcons’ head coach, he compiled a 21–30 record over three seasons, while in 2020, as the Titans’ OC, he led a top-5 offense. To cap it off, this past season, before joining the Buckeyes, he helped the Steelers reach the playoffs, working with QBs like Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields, and more. Now that he has the opportunity to learn from Smith, the 2027 QB has nothing but praise for him.

“Seemed like kind of a calmer guy. Obviously, he’s (Arthur Smith) super smart. He’s been around the NFL for, I think, the past 13 years, which I wasn’t even aware of,” said Edmunds.

While NFL experience doesn’t always translate to the college game, NFL strategy does not always translate into college success. In that scenario, Smith has college experience too. In 2010, he worked with Ole Miss as a defensive intern and an administrative assistant. Before that, he worked as a graduate assistant at UNC. With this blend of experience, his addition to the OSU offense will definitely give the Buckeyes a boost.

But it didn’t change the fact that OSU went through several changes at OC, as the O-line failed to meet expectations. Still, Edmunds, the No. 11 QB via 247Sports, has trust in Ryan Day, the offensive guru. “At the end of the day, it’s Coach Day’s offense,” as per the 2027 4-star QB. So either way, his OSU commitment could pave his path from Huntington Beach, California, to the next level.

The current situation of Edmunds takes you back to 2021 when Bill O’Brien, Texas’ OC, coached Bryce Young to a Heisman Trophy. It helped him solidify Alabama’s status as a top destination for elite pro-style QBs. More importantly, Edmunds has talent. He just needs a little fine-tuning.

Over his three seasons in high school, he has recorded over 8,600 yards and 92 TDs. Now with Smith’s guidance, those numbers only climb when the 2027-commit QB will play for the Buckeyes. His production could reach another level under this new OC.

Arthur Smith could be a catalyst for OSU’s offensive production

CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford believes OSU made the right call by bringing in former NFL head coach Arthur Smith to run the offense. Arthur Smith is a well-known NFL coach appreciated for his robust, run-focused offensive style.

He often makes good use of heavy personnel groups like 12 and 13, prefers under-center formations, and frequently employs play-action to keep defenses guessing on passing plays. Obviously, NFL and college football are totally different games, but when elite talent is there at OSU, that could help Smith.

“At Ohio State, Smith is expected to employ a streamlined, run-oriented approach while creating calculated downfield opportunities for Jeremiah Smith and others. Quarterback Julian Sayin ranked among the nation’s most efficient passers as a redshirt freshman, and a significant leap is anticipated from the Heisman hopeful,” said Crawford.

Following their elimination from the CFP, the Buckeyes lost several key players to the transfer portal. Still, there are playmakers like Brandon Inniss, Jerquaden Guilford, Devin McCuin, and Chris Henry Jr. With these talents, the WR room remains loaded, and then at RB, OSU has Bo Jackson. Now, this O-line only needs to adapt Smith’s approach to make OSU a title contender in 2026.