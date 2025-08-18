OSU QB Rejected Thrice by Ryan Day; Now Loses Starting Job to Freshman

The Cal Golden Bears are no strangers to drama in fall camp. Under the leadership of Justin Wilcox, this year’s preseason has been defined by fierce competition and plenty of position battles. The most heated of them all? The quarterback race. Throughout August, the energy at practices has been unmistakable. New faces, talented transfers, and a youthful exuberance are swirling through the offense as everyone waits to see who will emerge as QB1.

The anticipation reached its peak this week when the battle finally produced a winner. True freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has been named Cal’s starting quarterback, edging out veteran Ohio State transfer Devin Brown. The confirmation rolled in via Matt Zenitz’s tweet: “Cal is set to name four-star true freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele as its starting quarterback, a source tells @CBSSports. Had been battling Ohio State transfer Devin Brown for the job.” There’s a sense of excitement and renewal around the Bears as Sagapolutele steps into the spotlight, ready to make his collegiate debut.

For Devin Brown, the news stings. After years in one of college football’s top programs, his journey has been anything but straightforward. Brown arrived at Ohio State with huge promise but never clinched the starter’s role. Ryan Day’s reluctance to give him the keys was palpable. Brown lost out to Will Howard in 2024 after narrowly missing out the year before. Day even said that he thought Brown was going to win the job last season. It’s clear the Buckeyes responded more to McCord than they did to Brown, and that was one of the deciding factors. Brown transferred to Cal with hopes of a clean slate, only to face yet another uphill battle. And for the third time, he’s been turned away, first by Day in Columbus, now by a true freshman in Berkeley.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“Well, Devin’s really smart. I’ve said that before. Devin’s got the mind of an offensive coordinator. He sees things, he’s been around great coaches, so he understands that,” said Cal offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin earlier in camp. But the staff also noted that Sagapolutele’s “live arm and downfield passing ability” could not be ignored. Scouts raved about the freshman’s quick release and decision-making: “His deep ball accuracy is among the best in the country, and he can really layer the football in to tight windows. ” Brown brought experience and leadership, but sometimes raw talent and upside tip the scales in the other direction.

For Sagapolutele, the expectations are sky-high. As a four-star recruit and one of the top quarterback prospects of his class, he arrives with momentum and is already impressing teammates and coaches with his poise under pressure in practice. For Cal fans, it’s a moment of hope, a glimpse at a future that could be as electrifying as the school’s all-time greats.

In the end, the Bears have chosen upside over security. Devin Brown’s story isn’t done, but for now, it’s Sagapolutele’s era in Berkeley. The pressure is immense, but there’s no better place for college football magic than California Memorial Stadium on opening night. Cal just shook up the quarterback paradigm, and everyone in the ACC should take notice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Justin Wilcox on the Hot Seat as Cal’s Quarterback Battle Heats Up

Justin Wilcox’s position as Cal’s head coach is more precarious than ever as the Bears enter the 2025 season. After eight years at the helm with a 42-50 overall record, Wilcox faces mounting pressure to take the program to the next level. The Bears finished 6-7 last year for the second consecutive season, and persistent struggles in close games continue to haunt the team. With Ron Rivera now installed as Cal’s new football general manager, the stakes have grown higher. Rivera’s role gives him direct authority over staffing decisions; a clear sign that changes are on the table if results don’t improve.

As CBS Sports’ Richard Johnson noted, “There’s gonna be a microscope on that Cal program to me. And if they don’t perform, I think Ron Rivera may be looking at making a change with that coaching staff this fall.” The urgency around Wilcox’s job security only intensifies when considering the tumultuous roster turnover Cal has endured this offseason. Losing 37 players to the transfer portal has gutted a roster that many expected to be stronger this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Analyst Brandon Marcello put it frankly: “Let’s face it, Cal so difficult to win at we know that, and I still think he’s been doing a pretty good job but goodness gracious losing these pieces in the transfer portal very difficult.” The revolving door of talent exits has stretched Wilcox’s ability to maintain continuity and build momentum, making the development of the new starter at quarterback even more critical to the team’s success.

This quarterback battle, which saw true freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele win the job over Ohio State transfer Devin Brown, ties directly into the urgency around Wilcox’s leadership. The Bears are banking on Sagapolutele’s talent to spark a new era, but the decision signals a commitment to fresh starts amid the team’s roster upheaval. With Rivera overseeing the program’s direction and the fanbase demanding progress, the pressure is on Wilcox to prove he can leverage this quarterback decision and halt Cal’s slide toward mediocrity. If he fails, the new front office power brokers likely won’t hesitate to make a change.