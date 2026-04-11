OSU RB Coach Makes Expectations Clear for Legend Bey After Recent Injury

Injuries are decimating the Ohio State running back room. Bo Jackson is currently out due to a torn labrum, while freshman Legend Bey has also been in and out of spring practice. The Buckeye faithful may be concerned, but you wouldn’t know it from listening to coach Carlos Locklyn, who is expecting great things from the room.

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The RB coach spoke to the media during the Buckeyes’ spring practice, and when asked about Bey, he had a simple response that showed the coaching staff’s confidence in the freshman.

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“Legend is Legend… That means this kid has the chance to be really good,” Locklyn said.

Locklyn also touched upon the other running backs under his tutelage who are having a great time in spring practices.

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“I hear all the concerns. I have no concerns. Ja’Kobi has done a good job. I’m excited by Favour Akih. The one kid that nobody talks about that helps us is Stanley Jackson Jr. He comes out to do his job every day. But I’m excited about the room. Bo and Isaiah should be barely in year two, and Turbo is getting healthy,” he said.

If healthy, Ohio State’s RB room could be a real weapon, giving Arthur Smith’s offense a true two-dimensional look. Bo Jackson will likely get the starting nod, while Ja’Kobi Jackson will be an able backup. Coach Locklyn also has the likes of Anthony Rogers, who may see a larger role in the upcoming season. However, the most intriguing player is Legend Bey, a versatile freshman who is currently training with the running backs.

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And it’s just that Coach Locklyn thinks that Bey is going to be good. Within the fanbase, comparisons with Ohio State legend Curtis Samuel have intensified, with Buckeye Talk’s Stephen Means highlighting their shared versatility as a key point.

“The reason I bring him up isn’t because I’m getting ready to say that Legend Bey is going to be a Heisman Trophy candidate this year,” Means said. “But long-term best-case scenario, whatever he’s going to be in his career, this is what we’re all thinking: Curtis Samuel is where he is equally a threat between the tackles as he is if you put him out wide of the slot, right?”

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It is no secret that Bey has the versatility to play both running back and wide receiver, a trait similar to that of Curtis Samuel, the only Ohio State player with over 1,000 career yards in rushing and receiving. Bey wrapped up his high school career with over 4,000 rushing yards, 3,500 passing yards, and 94 total touchdowns. Despite such an amazing record, getting into his preferred program did not come so easily.

Legend Bey’s weird recruitment journey

Bey’s injury has come at the wrong time for him, considering the familial battles he had to fight to seal his move to Ohio State. The running back had one of the weirdest recruitment stories before he took matters into his own hands and forced his way to Ohio State.

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Just before his move to Columbus, Bey signed a lucrative NIL deal with the Tennessee Volunteers, contrary to his wish. He was 17 at the time, which required his parents’ signature to finalize a scholarship deal with any program. Later, he revealed the decision was because of pressure from his mother, expressing his grievances in a deleted X post.

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“Good Afternoon, I was just recently logged out of my IG (Instagram) and probably will be logged out of this Account as well by my older brother who has access to my account because, I won’t sign to the school him and my mother wants – Legend Bey”

Luckily for him, his 18th birthday was in a matter of weeks. And just then, he requested his release from the Vols and signed with Ohio State.

For a talent who had to force his way to his favorite program, Bey deserves a stellar career with the Buckeyes. And as Locklyn believes, hopefully, he gets past his injury and makes good use of the chance he has “to be really good.”