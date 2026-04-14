OSU Recruiting Intel: Ryan Day’s Nearing 5-Star Solution for Life After Julian Sayin

Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes football have already begun preparing for the future when it comes to their offensive attack post-Julian Sayin. As an up-and-coming class of 2027 that has already found its way to become one of the best in the country early on, the Buckeyes have been making it a priority to land elite skill athletes, especially at the running back position. Even though Ohio State has yet to lock down any commitments at the position, it appears that Day and company might soon have a plan in place.

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OSU is currently targeting the No. 2 RB David Gabriel Georges, and experts from On3 consider the Buckeyes the frontrunners to land him, even as Tennessee provides stiff competition. But for Day, this recruitment is important, as the 5-star RB will take the pressure of production off whichever QB replaces Sayin next year. In addition, OSU’s new OC Arthur Smith brings a running-style offense. So, getting a 5-star RB like Georges will simply mean they can lean heavily on him.

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Georges is widely considered a generational talent with the potential to be a “Hall of Fame” level player at the collegiate level. Last season, he amassed 1,756 rushing yards and 27 TDs. And programs like Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Miami made his top eight schools. Yet, OSU has a solid chance to get Georges because he is expected to visit Columbus again in May or June for a crucial summer official visit.

To cap it off, Georges has highlighted OSU RB coach Carlos Locklyn’s teaching style and the program’s history of NFL running back development as major factors in his interest.

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Now, whether OSU lands this RB or not is a waiting game, but the program could get more 5-star talent. The Buckeyes are in a good spot for WR Monshun Sales, the No. 9-ranked receiver. Ohio State is in the 2027 WR’s final four schools, competing against Indiana, Alabama, and Miami. Then, the No. 1 2027 IOL, Maxwell Hiller, has locked in an official visit to Ohio State, though the Buckeyes are in a tight battle with Florida, Alabama, and Tennessee.

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However, the No. 2 linebacker, Kaden Henderson, has visited Columbus multiple times and has the Buckeyes near the top of his list. OSU has surged into the top three for five-star DL Marcus Fakatou following what he had an “amazing” spring visit on March 10. The Buckeyes now sit on “equal footing” with previous leader Notre Dame for the No. 2 DL. Furthermore, Fakatou has already scheduled an OV for May 29.

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Not only these 5-star talents, but also many 4-star and 3-star talents are on Ryan Day and Co.‘s radar.

OSU is pushing hard for recruiting momentum

The Ohio State Buckeyes football coaching staff has maintained contact with four-star quarterback Champ Monds, who has already made his way to the campus during the evaluation process for the team for the 2027 class. The Buckeyes have also shown a preference for players from within the state, as evidenced by their recent visitation of offensive lineman Davis Seaman, while continuing to monitor defensive back targets like Indiana commit Monsanna Torbert Jr. as part of their broader recruiting board.

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The latest recruitment efforts of the team also include tight end Grant Haviland and pass rusher Mekai Brown. In addition to these four-star athletes, Ohio State is also keeping tabs on some other very good defenders and skill position players.