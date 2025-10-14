OSU, Ryan Day Making Strong Move to Flip 320 LB Rival Commit, Per New Intel

Ohio State has become a locker room full of talent under Ryan Day. They are now planning to add even more as per the recruitment of 21 top prospects in the country for the 2026 class. They now have two 5-star prospects, twelve 4-star prospects, and seven 3-star prospects committed to the program. But the latest intel suggests that Ryan Day and co. are trying to get a rival’s 4-star commit to join them.

According to On3 Rivals‘ latest report published on 14th October, Ohio State has been aggressively scouting UCLA commit Micah Smith. “They’ll… keep working on UCLA commit Micah Smith, who got a heck of an NIL opportunity to commit to the Bruins,” Steve Wiltfong’s On3 Rival report. “But has since seen the coaching staff be fired. Modern recruiting aside, Ohio State was always the favorite, and Smith recently returned to Columbus for a visit.”

Micah Smith made an official visit to Ohio State on October 4 for the Minnesota game, where the Buckeyes won by 42-3. Even the Texas Longhorns on October 12, 2025, issued him an offer. “So that could be a game-changer, and South Carolina also remains one to watch. If this were a recruitment five years ago, I believe Smith would be a Buckeye.”

Micah Smith is a 4-star prospect of the 2026 Class, who committed to the UCLA Bruins in June 2025, for a massive NIL deal. He is the highest-ranked signee for the Bruins after Dante Moore in 2023. The 6-foot-5, 320 LB Offensive Tackle is known for his ideal blend of height, weight, and a massive frame. He was the starting right tackle at Vero Beach, where he totaled 22 tackles, 4 QBHs, and 2.5 sacks on defense. He also participated in the Under Armour All-America Game.

Smith always referred to himself as a champion and wanted to be the best in his class. “I always listen to a pregame speech,” Smith said in an interview. “It’s like ‘I am a champion,’ and it gets me into that mode, because that’s me. That’s what I go by. That’s what fuels me.” Maybe Ohio State’s winning approach could be the reason for his potential flip. However, he is still with UCLA, and he has 35 offers in hand.

Ohio State Target Other Rival Commits

Based on the same intel report, Micah Smith is not the only target the program is working to make a flip, as Ohio State is also looking at other rival commits. “They continue to work on Wisconsin four-star running back commit Amari Latimer also to join the fold.” The RB also visited the game against Minnesota, like Micah Smith.

Kemon Spell, who Ohio tried to commit in their junior year in 2024, decommitted from Penn State. “Ohio State was one of the first programs he mentioned. He attended the Buckeyes’ win over Texas (on August 30), and the plan is to try and get him back for the Penn State game (on November 1).” Apart from this, Florida State cornerback commit Jay Timmons will also have an official visit to Ohio State for the PSU game.

The report also suggests that Landry Brere will be another offensive lineman who will be flipping for Ohio in the 2026 class. Ohio State is going aggressive in the recruitment drive to acquire rivals’ big commits. Ryan Day will not be satisfied until he conquers the college football landscape, both on and off the field.