OSU Safety Makes Feelings Clear on Matt Patricia After Penn State Coaching Links

Hours after ESPN’s Pete Thamel broke the news that Penn State had parted ways with James Franklin, Ohio State fans couldn’t help but glance nervously toward their own sidelines. The Nittany Lions are now preparing for a full-scale rebuild, and Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is among the names already drawing attention as a potential target. But amid the speculation, Jaylen McClain made it clear exactly where his loyalties lie.

On October 15, OSU safety McClain’s heartfelt words went viral after Chase Brown posted them on X. “The first day he was here, I had a conversation with him. The relationship has been growing ever since. I love him. He loves me back, you know what I mean? I like playing for him.” This speaks of the culture Patricia has helped build in Columbus, and given his excellence, it’s easy to see why Penn State might come calling.

Franklin’s dismissal followed three consecutive losses, capped by a home defeat to Northwestern. With Terry Smith named interim coach and a national search underway, the Nittany Lions’ attention could soon turn to finding a long-term fix. And that could hit the Buckeyes on defense, because right now, Matt Patricia’s name is floating in those Penn State waters like a tempting lure.

Since arriving in Columbus, the former NFL head coach has turned Ohio State’s defense into one of the nation’s most efficient and physical units. His experience at the pro level has translated seamlessly to the college game, producing a system that blends discipline with creativity. The Buckeyes haven’t missed a step since Jim Knowles’ offseason departure, in large part thanks to Patricia’s command. Losing him to a Big Ten rival is the kind of nightmare Ryan Day doesn’t want to relive.

McClain’s performances are a reflection of that influence. The freshman has recorded 24 tackles this season, 19 of them solo, and credits Matt Patricia’s demanding but empowering style. “He puts a lot on our plate that we can handle,” he said, even suggesting Ohio State’s defense has shades of an NFL system. That’s the Patricia effect. Turning raw talent into polished, pro-level execution. He’s got experience, leadership, and a knack for pushing players to operate at the highest level. It’s exactly what Penn State needs right now. Which brings us to another subplot that’s keeping Columbus on edge.

Matt Patricia isn’t the only hot commodity in Columbus

If losing Matt Patricia would sting, there’s another gem in Columbus. Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is another name circling Penn State’s radar. A private jet linked to the Nittany Lions reportedly landed near The Shoe on October 13, sparking wild speculation that he could be next in line. Beat reporter Collin Ward even fueled the fire on X, writing, “Don’t look now, but the Penn State private jet just landed at Ohio State’s airport. Brian Hartline? Would they land there for Al Golden? I feel like no.”

Brian Hartline’s rise has been meteoric. Promoted to OC this season, his offense ranks 23rd nationally in scoring (36.8 PPG) and 46th in total yardage (421.5). Those numbers aren’t gaudy, but they’re efficient by design. Joel Klatt even called him an “under-the-radar” candidate for Penn State, dubbing the Nittany Lions’ opening “the apple of the cycle.” With Penn State pouring nine figures into its stadium and chasing national relevance, the job comes with power, money, and prestige.

And if the Lions come calling, both Brian Hartline and Matt Patricia will have a decision to make. Stay loyal to Columbus or chase their next big chapter in Happy Valley.