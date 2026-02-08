OSU Star Jeremiah Smith Publicly Calls Out $50B Brand He Has NIL Deal With, Then Backs Off

Not many rival Jeremiah Smith when it comes to the star power he has in college football. The elite Ohio State WR may only be 20 years old, but he is one of college football’s biggest celebrities. However, even at these high levels, he couldn’t avoid some business frustration, which forced him to make a rookie mistake.

Jeremiah Smith tagged EA Sports and EA College Football in a tweet, asking them to “please text [him].” The WR provided no reason or context behind the message, which seemed out of the blue. Soon after, the tweet disappeared. While the exact reason for the public message is unknown, it suggests an issue pressing enough for Smith to bypass private channels.

His partnership with EA Sports has been smooth since his onboarding as an ambassador. He might have deleted the tweet since he is the face of EA College Sports 26, and it wasn’t a good look media-wise. Maybe folks at EA did answer his call.

Smith made headlines when the company revealed in 2025 that he would be on the cover of the fans’ favorite game. Just like his performance on the field, Smith is an elite prospect on EA College Football 2026. He received a brilliant 98 rating from the game, tying with Rueben Bain Jr. as the top-rated player in the game. He also made the cut for the game’s ‘Stars of the Season’ list after the 2025 season. Smith told the Red Bull Bulletin that he has played as himself in the game, but he criticized EA for not making his avatar faster.

Smith began collecting snazzy NIL deals from the very start. Red Bull was his first major brand, which was followed by Nintendo and EA Sports. The gaming company stepped in at the right time, as the sensational WR was a National Champion preparing to defend that title in 2025.

These moves boosted his NIL valuation to $4.2 million. It is the second-highest NIL valuation in college football, behind Arch Manning, who is at $5.4 million. This season, however, there is a chance that the WR can come close to matching Manning’s value.

Jeremiah Smith gets backing to lead the Heisman conversation in 2026

Jeremiah Smith is easily one of the best players to have graced college football. Everything in his career spoke of popularity, until Ohio State was knocked out of the playoffs in the Cotton Bowl. Smith could no longer contend for his second National Championship and also missed out on winning the coveted Biletnikoff trophy. But there is a good reason to believe that Smith might be on track to win the award.

The Triple Option podcast revealed that the OSU WR actually has the highest odds of winning the Heisman trophy in 2026. They stood at +1300, giving Smith a substantial edge over others. The 2026 season doesn’t really have any names jumping out as a solid contender for the award just yet. There’s Oregon’s Dante Moore, who also has a shot. The only hurdle for Smith is the Heisman’s tendency to go to quarterbacks. He came close in the 2025 season, finishing sixth in voting.

Smith’s brief social media spat, though quickly resolved, highlights the immense influence he wields. For the brands invested in his future, it’s a clear reminder that keeping their star asset happy is paramount as he continues his projected dominance.