Ohio State’s disastrous season has sparked another ugly confrontation. As Kenyatta Jackson Jr. faces mounting criticism over his final season in Columbus, his father has fired back at an online critic, shifting the blame squarely onto the Buckeyes’ coaching staff.

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Kenyatta Jackson Sr., who goes by Coach Bread on social media, did not hold back in a series of posts on X. The exchange quickly became personal, but there was also a football argument sitting underneath it. When a talented player falls short of expectations, how much blame belongs to the coaching staff? It all started with a pointed message from Jackson Sr.

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“If you are a man that’s very opinionated on everything, go back and forth with ppl, you has b—h in your heart and hoe ways as an adult,” he posted on X. “A real man doesn’t say much at all. I hope you don’t have a kid/kids because that’s going to be a nightmare on your life.”

He then tagged an account operating under the handle BuckeyeNut02, adding a direct shot: “This for your b—h a– s—a. Your parents fail the mission when it comes to you.”

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The criticism was not coming out of nowhere. BuckeyeNut02 had questioned Kenyatta Jackson Jr.’s production, pointing to his tackle numbers and the way his sack total had been built.

“Cardio machine, like I said,” the response read. “He averages 3 tackles a game… THREE. His five sacks came against Northwestern, Iowa, Illinois, and Texas. How much did they pay him to return again? Isn’t he supposed to be some kind senior leader of some kid? I’d think so, but it doesn’t seem so.”

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Another user took a different approach, defending the player while questioning the people responsible for developing him.

“Love your son. I think the defensive coaches failed him, though,” they posted.

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That comment appeared to strike closer to the point Jackson Sr. wanted to make.

“Tell that to the muxthaphuckas who don’t have a IQ of football or any sports,” he replied. “It will always start with the coaches.”

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There’s a big reason for the frustration.

There was plenty of excitement when Kenyatta Jackson Jr. decided to return to Columbus for 2026. He had an opportunity to enter the NFL Draft after recording 28 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in 2025. But he passed on a projected Day Two or early Day Three selection and came back on January 15, hoping to turn another season under Larry Johnson into a bigger professional opportunity.

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“I wanted to come back and become a more complete player,” Jackson said.

The decision also came with responsibility. As the only returning starter on Ohio State’s defensive line, he was expected to provide experience, production, and leadership. But the numbers have been uneven.

Through 11 regular-season games, Jackson Jr. had 37 tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble. His pass-rush production stalled for a stretch, going without a sack between the Iowa game and the Northwestern matchup.

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There was finally a breakthrough against Northwestern. Jackson recorded six tackles and two sacks in Ohio State’s 28-19 victory, delivering the kind of performance Buckeye fans had been waiting to see. He had also been brought off the bench that afternoon after making 24 consecutive starts.

The Northwestern game was a bright spot, but questions about Jackson’s consistency remain. He came back to Columbus to boost his draft stock and lead the defensive line. So far, it’s been a mixed season. His father has stood behind him for years, from his Florida high school days to his decision to pick Ohio State over Oklahoma. He’s never been quiet when it comes to defending his son.

But arguing on X won’t change the story. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. has one last shot against Michigan to leave a better impression before turning his attention to the NFL.