OSU Still Feeling Effects of Indiana Loss as Curt Cignetti Adds New Pressure on Ryan Day

Ohio State’s 13-10 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game reshaped their undefeated season in one afternoon. The Buckeyes fell to 12-1, missed out on a Big Ten title, saw QB Julian Sayin’s Heisman case cool off, and slid to the No. 2 seed. It also created a recruiting ripple that is still moving, and Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti is actively riding it. The most uncomfortable aftershock is tied to the state of Ohio, the one territory Ryan Day is expected to dominate without resistance.

“Indiana battling to land one of the Buckeye State’s best in the 2027 class,” national analyst Steve Wiltfong reported on X on December 18.

The prospect is Euclid 4-star cornerback and athlete Kei’Shjuan Telfair. The timing mattered very much as Indiana had just beaten Ohio State on the sport’s biggest stage.

“The win means a lot to me in my recruitment because I have a good connection with my guys, Coach Cam and Coach Ojong,” he said.

Kei’Shjuan Telfair is a 6’1, 160-pound sophomore with four interceptions in 2024, multiple pass breakups as a starting corner, four receiving touchdowns, and Second-Team All-Ohio honors. He runs a verified 4.49 forty. 247Sports ranks him No. 226 nationally, No. 27 at cornerback, and No. 4 in Ohio. Ohio State has an offer out. Indiana does too. That alone tells you the level of concern inside Ryan Day’s staff.

Indiana’s pitch is personal and performance-based. Telfair has strong ties to athletic performance coach Cam Josse, now in his third season at Indiana, who brings nine years of experience across the NFL, NHL, UFC, and WWE. He also connects with cornerbacks coach Rod Ojong, who arrived in 2024 and promptly helped guide Indiana to an 11-2 season, a CFP berth, and first-team All-Big Ten honors for D’Angelo Ponds.

For Curt Cignetti, this is the point. Beating Ohio State cracked open Ohio locally. Euclid High School sits near Cleveland in one of the most productive talent corridors in the Midwest. Indiana targeting Telfair is not just about one recruit. It is about establishing credibility in a rival territory. That is why this matters to Ryan Day.

Yet even in discomfort, the Buckeyes still carry momentum. The 2025 roster underscores that reality. Ohio State produced seven First-Team All-Americans including Caden Curry, Caleb Downs, Carson Hinzman, Kayden McDonald, Arvell Reese, Jeremiah Smith, and Sonny Styles. That ties the 1974 Woody Hayes team for the most in program history. So the temptation between Ohio State and Indiana remains 50-50. Ryan Day is also working non-stop for the 2026 class.

Ryan Day continues building for 2026

Ohio State continue to stack recruiting wins. As they wait for their CFP opponent, Ohio State flipped four-star athlete Legend Bey, who was released from his letter of intent with Tennessee before committing to the Buckeyes. Carlos Locklyn led that push. Ohio State now owns the No. 6-ranked 2026 class per Rivals, featuring three 5-stars and six 4-star commits. Recruits still see infrastructure, development, and a fast track to Sundays.

Ryan Day has now delivered five straight double-digit win seasons. He is chasing a second consecutive national championship and the program’s 10th overall. He was named a finalist for the Dodd Trophy alongside Curt Cignetti, Kirby Smart, Clark Lea, and Joey McGuire. He will be competing with the coach who beat him on another stage. The larger context sharpens the tension.

Despite losing to Indiana, Ohio State remains a favorite to repeat as national champions. Their Cotton Bowl opponent will be either Texas A&M or Miami. That Indiana loss did not derail Ohio State. It invited challengers inside the fence.