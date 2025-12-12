OSU Still Owes USF-Bound Brian Hartline $400K and Ryan Day’s Decision Is Behind It

Ohio State’s offensive coordinator, Brian Hartline, took the head-coaching job at South Florida a couple of weeks ago. The move normally would’ve hit Ryan Day’s staff hard. But OSU’s offensive stumble against Indiana in the Big Ten Championship accelerated the backlash and pushed Hartline toward the exit. Now, as per Day, the 39-year-old may stay through the playoffs, and he stands to earn a sizable bonus thanks to OSU’s No. 2 playoff berth.

Ohio State’s Big Ten title-game appearance and at-large playoff spot will give Ryan Day and 13 staff members a combined $4.3 million in bonuses. Brian Hartline ranks second on the list at $400,000, just behind Matt Patricia.

He still qualifies for extra bonuses even though he’s heading out, because of the team’s dominant performance. The payout only climbs if the Buckeyes reach the semifinals or the final. A repeat championship run could earn them incentives worth up to 35% of their base salaries.

So why the generosity?

Even though OSU’s Big Ten title game didn’t go as planned, it doesn’t erase the regular-season dominance the Buckeyes showed on offense. After taking full control of the offense from Chip Kelly this year, on a $2 million price tag, Hartline has done nothing but prove he was worth it.

The Buckeyes ranked 13th nationally in scoring at 37 points per game. They finished 24th in total offense with 438.5 yards per outing, and matched that 24th spot in passing with 267 yards per game. The O-line held up its end, too, giving up just six sacks all regular season.

Their only real stumble came in the 13-10 loss to Indiana. Their high point? A dominant 42-3 win over Minnesota. Julian Sayin lit it up, completing 23 of 27 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Hartline’s wide-receiver chops showed as well, with his duo of Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate putting on a clinic. Tate posted a career-best 183 yards and a score, including a 44-yard bomb, while Smith added seven catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s no surprise that USF jumped at the chance to hire Hartline, hoping he can bring that same offensive magic to the Bulls. The 39-year-old has signed a six-year contract with them, but the financial details are still unknown.

Ryan Day’s idea of the OC replacement

While Brian Hartline’s departure was a shock to Columbus, the move to a head coaching role represented an inevitable career step for the ambitious coordinator. However, during Big Ten Championship week, Ryan Day made clear that Hartline’s departure to USF would trigger a thorough search.

“We’ll have a lot of people, I think, who apply for the job,” Day said in his Wednesday presser. “We’ll make sure we’re thorough in our evaluation and get the feedback of some of the players.”

It’s like when TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins helped vet candidates before Ohio State hired Carlos Locklyn as running backs coach. However, Day may even play smart by thinking of a split role.

Tight ends coach Keenan Bailey can be one part of the puzzle. He has been a staff mainstay since 2016, working closely with the receivers and quarterbacks, and stands out as an internal candidate. He has a strong relational equity, even if he lacks full play-calling experience.

Devin Jordan, a former Buckeye receiver and current assistant with the wideouts, offers another familiar voice.

The urgency behind Day’s comments is rooted in both the calendar and Hartline’s impact. Since returning in 2017, Hartline transformed Ohio State’s receivers into one of college football’s premier pipelines. He produced stars like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Jaxon Smith‑Njigba. Now, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate are positioned to carry that torch.