OSU Takes Stance on Renaming College Football Facility After Donor Embroiled in Scandal

Ever since the Justice Department released fresh Epstein documents, many programs’ affiliations with billionaire donors have come under heavy scrutiny. Groups within UCLA have demanded that UCLA Athletics change the name of the Wasserman Football Center after Casey Wasserman’s name was in the Epstein files. OSU student groups are now demanding the same for the Wexner Football Complex in Columbus, after OSU’s billionaire donor, Les Wexner, allegedly became embroiled in a fresh Epstein files controversy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the fresh Justice Department’s documents, the FBI lists Wexner as a “co-conspirator” to convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. OSU has finally released a statement addressing calls for removing the Wexner name from the university’s buildings. “The University Naming Review Procedure was introduced in 2022 and allows current Ohio State students, faculty, and staff, as well as alumni, to submit requests,” an OSU spokesperson wrote in an email to Front Office Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Each request receives full consideration,” added OSU’s spokesperson. So far, Ohio State has received a total of 295 formal requests related to the Wexners, all of which are “under review.” For the name change to happen, however, Ohio State will need the approval from its board of directors, which can happen anytime now, as per reports.

Ohio State has deep ties with former Victoria’s Secret CEO, Les Wexner, and he is Ohio State’s biggest donor. In 2007, the billionaire’s wife, Abigail Wexner, donated $5 million as a starter fund to develop the Wexner Football Complex as a gift for Les on his 70th birthday. Moreover, she later donated another $20 million for the renovation and expansion of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. At the time, OSU’s former head coach Jim Tressel praised the Wexners for the donation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here is a man who has had wonderful experiences, has made an impact in so many ways, yet being aligned with Ohio State,” Jim Tressel said about Les Wexner. “Being aligned with Woody Hayes, being aligned with Ohio State football, brings tears to his eyes. Shoot, to me that’s special.” However, now, after the Epstein files’ revelation, Ohio State’s affiliations with the Wexners have come under criticism, especially since the latest Justice Department reports show Wexner allegedly enabling Epstein’s crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The documents show that Epstein and his associate Maxwell had sexually assaulted a former artist, Maria Farmer, in 1996 at their home in New Albany, Ohio, where Wexner also lives. Farmer had alleged that at the time, Wexner’s security prevented her from leaving the property. Wexner has now clarified his affiliation with Epstein.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Les Wexner’s clarification, student groups’ demands continue to remove his name

Wexner is a 1959 BBA graduate from Ohio State University, and his contributions to the program reportedly exceed $200 million. The Bath & Body Works founder sat on OSU’s Board of Trustees from 1988 to 1997, and later became the chairman of OSU’s Wexner Medical Center Board, where he also played a role in the Center’s expansion. The medical center was a $100 million gift from Les Wexner to the University in 2011, and the Center has now added a new 26-story tower in 2026.

After the new Epstein files’ reveal, Les Wexner opened up on his affiliation with the convicted sex offender. “I was naïve, foolish, and gullible to put any trust in Jeffrey Epstein,” Wexner said on Wednesday. He was a con man. And while I was conned, I have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide.” Despite that, ever since December 17, a group of nearly two dozen former OSU student athletes has been calling to remove Wexner’s name from the campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, the group’s request was denied. But now, after fresh documents emerged describing Wexner’s alleged role with Epstein, the university has agreed to review the group’s request. However, the name can only be changed after formal approval from the chair of the board. John Zeiger is currently the chair of the board of Wexner Medical Center. He is reportedly also Wexner’s longtime personal attorney. The Ohio Nurses Association has now planned a protest demanding the name change on February 22, when the university unveils the new hospital tower.