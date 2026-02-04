OSU Transfer DB Takes Advantage of Jeremiah Smith to Glorify Big 10 Team He Quit for

Is there any other Big 10 team that can outmatch Ohio State? Be it on-field success under Ryan Day, evidenced by the 2024 natty win, the NIL push, or the NFL player pipeline. The Buckeyes have remained at the top for some years now. Even then, a former Ohio State player thinks another Big 10 program will do wonders for its star wide receiver compared to the Buckeyes.

Ryan Day’s former defensive back, Bryson Shaw, took to X and predicted that Jeremiah Smith would be a “bigger star globally” at USC than he is at Ohio State. “If Jeremiah Smith [were] at USC, he would be a 10x bigger star globally than he is at Ohio State. That’s not really debatable tbh,” Bryson Shaw wrote.

Shaw was replying to an X user who detailed reasons why USC isn’t even close to Ohio State. The user mentioned USC as 45th in academics, compared to OSU’s 33rd rank. Moreover, he ranked the Buckeyes second in NIL value and a bigger brand than USC. In his response, Shaw made little sense.

Jeremiah Smith came as a second-ranked 5-star WR recruit in Columbus, and success was always destined for the player. Ohio State’s fanbase, estimated at 11.2 million, quickly catapulted him into stardom, leading to a rapid national following. NIL opportunities came in quickly, too, since the Columbus region boasts several Fortune 1000 companies. That includes Bath & Body Works, American Electric Power, Bread Financial, Big Lots, Cardinal Health, Designer Brands, and Grief, among others.

It’s only at Ohio State that Smith has had LeBron James tweeting his praise every time he makes a spectacular play on the gridiron.

Subsequently, Ohio State’s WR-U reputation catapulted Jeremiah Smith further, and now-USF head coach Brian Hartline oversaw his development. Talk about receivers like Carnell Tate, Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba, all of whom had elite trajectories at Ohio State.

Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who will play in the 2026 Super Bowl against the Patriots, even talked about OSU’s WR-U status during his Super Bowl prep.

“It’s a long list, and it’s about to grow even more,” Smith-Njigba said. “I think when you bring it all together, and you look at the names, and what we’ve done, there’s no question now.”

The Buckeyes have enjoyed consistent success under different head coaches. As for the Trojans, they have to go back to the Pete Carroll era to discuss the program’s national relevance in this century. However, there’s the California factor. The celebrity and brand engagement could have boosted Smith’s endorsements and NIL opportunities.

But, without elite WR development, none of it would have been possible, and that’s what stands out for Ohio State in comparison to USC. But why is Bryson Shaw campaigning against OSU?

Bryson Shaw once termed Ohio State as his “dream school.” Why the change of heart now?

Shaw’s campaign against OSU has now turned into a full-blown drama, especially between OSU and Trojan fans. That’s controversial, since Shaw spent his first three collegiate years at Ohio State and totaled 59 tackles (his best season) in 2021 with the team. The former OSU safety even described Ohio State as his “dream school” at one point.

“Ohio State was my dream school,” Shaw said after committing to Ohio State in 2019. “It was the school I was waiting for. I didn’t think it was really going to pan out. And then Coach (Alex) Grinch came in, and he called me like immediately once he got on campus, and he said, ‘You need to give me a chance.” The turning point in Bryson’s career came in 2022 when he transferred to USC.

USC #23 came to Los Angeles after former OSU Co-DC Alex Grinch (who joined USC) came calling for him. There, Shaw spent three years, totaling 128 tackles and 5 defended passes. Quickly, the Eldersburg, Maryland, native started building a close bond with the team and built extensive relationships with the program. That explains his unwavering love for USC.

“I love these guys,” Shaw said about his USC teammates. “I love being part of this team. They brought me in right from Day 1… This group works very, very hard. I’ve been around winning programs, and this feels similar. It’s pretty easy to sell USC because of the history, and you look at the trajectories. I mean, these guys want to win.”

Interestingly, USC will take on Ohio State next season, giving Shaw ample relevance as the player who has represented both programs.