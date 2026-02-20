OSU WR Reveals Raw Locker Room Emotions After Ryan Day & Co.’s Playoff Heartbreak

December 31, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day during the first quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl college football game against the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Arlington United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_225 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

December 31, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day during the first quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl college football game against the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Arlington United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251231_zma_c04_225 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

It seems Ryan Day has taken actions that speak louder than words quite literally, after Indiana burst their bubble last season. Earning a bye week thereafter, when OSU went to face Miami in the Cotton Bowl, OSU got a 24-14 steamrolling. The head coach took full accountability after the game. Alarmingly, though, the past six weeks have been radio silence from their end. No interview, no podcast, and no press conferences. But finally, someone has spoken about what’s happening.

Eleven Warriors finally caught up with senior wide receiver Brandon Inniss, and it seems like the team is all about action this season. WR Brandon Inniss mentioned, “We’ve still got a bad taste in our mouth.”

“This whole year, we’re going to be living with that, what happened to us. But we’ve got to work hard. Ain’t nothing going to be given to us. We’ve just got to be where our feet are right now and work hard in the offseason.” Although public perception isn’t yet poor for OSU’s 2025 performance, given 2024’s natty win still earns some brownie points. But OSU’s ‘natty or bust’ culture still prioritizes a specific standard.

Players are working hard, doing their workouts, putting in extra hours, and coaches are making sure the 2025 mistakes don’t repeat. Ryan Day has replenished his team after more than 32 players left through the transfer portal in January and looks ready for the challenge. The HC has brought in 17 transfers that include Duke safety Terry Moore and Northwestern TE Hunter Welcing. Players like Earl Little Jr from FSU and Dominick Kelly from UGA look to bolster OSU’s secondary.

In total, Ohio State will have 20 seniors on its roster in 2026, and the players are already setting leadership examples.”“A lot of leadership,” Inniss said. “You see guys screaming at each other every single day to work hard, leadership, pushing the guys, that’s what they’re doing. That’s what it’s all about.” Moreover, with the help of OSU’s long-time strength and conditioning coach, Mick Marroti, the Buckeyes are building beasts on their roster that would be ready to take on any team.

The 2026 Ohio State team is becoming more physical and relentless

Ohio State had O-line problems in both the Indiana and Miami games, as the team allowed 5 sacks each. The run game lacked clear lanes, resulting in Bo Jackson and CJ Donaldson’s late struggles. Moreover, Ryan Day’s offense’s tempo lacked explosiveness and rhythm, falling to sluggish starts as we saw against Miami.

Apart from the above woes, special teams issues were persistent for OSU. Jayden Fielding missed a 48-yard field goal before halftime against Miami, and many attributed it to Ryan Day’s lack of focus. Thereafter, Ryan Day’s halftime comments were construed negatively. “We gotta do a better job in protection, staying on track, converting on third down, and go from there,” Ryan Day said.

The first step to alleviate these woes is to put work in the training room, and that’s exactly what the team is doing this offseason. “It’s been really good,” Brandon Inniss said. “It’s been really competitive. We’ve all been training hard every day. Coach Mick has been pushing us to the best of our abilities, and it’s been really good so far.”

Additionally, Ryan Day has brought in kicker Connor Hawkins from Baylor to correct the special team anguish. The addition of Vasean Washington and tight end Mason Williams will give the O-line an added dynamism. Not to mention players in the WR room are working hard to alleviate Julian Sayin’s effectiveness in the 2026 season.

This year’s Ohio State has a chip on its shoulder and wants to rise from its 2025 setbacks. As for Brandon Inniss, the senior WR is looking to finally make use of the 2026 season now that he is starting behind Jeremiah Smith. “Be more of an outside receiver that can do it all,” Inniss said about his 2026 goals. He had received just 271 yards for 36 passes in the 2025 season. Fans will eventually notice Inniss’ quality and the team’s renewed mentality when the Buckeyes finally start the open practice on March 10.