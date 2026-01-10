OSU WR Speaks Out on Difficult Decision as Ryan Day Suffers Transfer Portal Hit

Ryan Day’s OSU has seen plenty of players enter the transfer portal, but for some, loyalty still outweighs everything else. One of those voices belongs to Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne standout Jamier Brown, the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation in the Class of 2027. With that kind of talent, Brown could choose anywhere, but he has been open about how much loyalty matters to him

“Like I’ve been told, Ohio State, it’s been a great place,” Brown said.

For Brown, staying committed has never been about limiting opportunities. It has been about trust, belief in the program, and confidence in the people leading it. That loyalty was tested during a period of change in Columbus. When wide receivers coach Brian Hartline appeared poised to leave for a head coaching opportunity, uncertainty naturally followed. Hartline had played a significant role in Ohio State’s offensive identity and in Brown’s recruitment, making the potential departure difficult to process.

Even for someone so firm in his commitment, it took time to process what that change could mean. That’s when the Buckeyes head coach stepped in and became Brown’s primary recruiter in the difficult time. He stayed in constant contact, not to pressure him into staying loyal, but to build trust and to reinforce that OSU would remain OSU, even without Hartline.

“Really just to trust him,” said Brown. “…Obviously, Coach Hartline’s been there. He’s done a lot for the place, but Ohio State’s been Ohio State before. He was there while he played there and afterwards, so I think I’m still in a good spot.”

After Hartline’s departure, Ohio State hired former LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton. But the change didn’t matter to Brown. Looks like as long as Ryan Day is in Columbus, his commitment to the Buckeyes will remain firm.

Here, star wideout Jeremiah Smith reached out to offer perspective, and Brown listened.

“I talk to JJ a little bit,” said Brown. “He gave me some good feedback, some wise words.”

Retaining Brown makes sense, as he brings talent. He is a dual-sport athlete with verified elite track speed. Through his first two high school seasons, he’s been highly productive, averaging more than 16 yards per catch. To cap it off, in 2024, he earned MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors.

While he hopes to return to campus in January after being at nearly every home game this season, he has also stepped into a peer-recruiting role, staying active in a group chat with fellow 2027 commits, including QB Brady Edmunds and linemen Kellen Wymer and Mason Wilt.

Just like that, Brown’s loyalty to Ohio State speaks beyond his commitment. Still, it doesn’t change the reality that Ryan Day has already had to stomach the loss of a significant number of key pieces.

OSU navigating a turbulent transfer portal

The Buckeyes watched more than 20 players enter the transfer portal as of today, turning a routine offseason into a full-blown roster shakeup. While for Ryan Day, it’s been a constant cycle of exits and adjustments, some departures sting more than others.

RB James Peoples is headed to rival Penn State, while backup QB Lincoln Kienholz moves on to Louisville. Then highly rated names from recent classes followed, including CBs Aaron Scott Jr. and Bryce West, along with WRs Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham, all searching for clearer paths to playing time. But the losses cut deeper up front.

Right guard Tegra Tshabola leaves after starting 28 games over the past two seasons, a major blow to the O-line, while on defense, former blue-chip recruit C.J. Hicks transfers to USF, and others like Isaiah Kema head west to Utah.

Add in a wave of younger talent seeking immediate impact roles, and Ryan Day is fighting significant roster erosion.

But there is good news, as key pieces like WRs Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss, RB Bo Jackson, and QB Julian Sayin are all expected to return for the 2026 season.

Still, Day will have to lean heavily on the transfer portal to find the missing pieces and accelerate the rebuild.