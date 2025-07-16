OSU’s Caleb Downs Receives Crucial Advice From NFL Star Brother Amid New Career High

It’s one thing to have the entire college football world watching your every move. It’s another when your big brother, an NFL wide receiver who has been there and done everything you’re doing, is watching too. As Caleb Downs heads into his junior year with the Ohio State Buckeyes, expectations are sky-high. He’s already made a name as one of the best defensive players in the country, but now comes the real test. The test of consistency, leadership, and the pressure of delivering without being complacent.

Downs, the Alabama transfer, is the heartbeat of the Buckeyes’ defense. And with NFL scouts drooling and fans dreaming about Saturdays in December, one can start believing the hype. But his brother Josh Downs, now suiting up on Sundays, knows better. He has seen what happens when you start peeking ahead too early, and he’s making sure Caleb doesn’t trip over the future. That wisdom came not on the field but during a moment of community at the Driving Hope Classic, a charity event hosted by the Downs brothers on July 14 at Topgolf in Columbus. The event, which supported Huckleberry House, a shelter for homeless and at-risk youth, was part of their joint efforts under the Trust Downs Foundation.

Josh, when asked by a reporter about what advice he would give to Caleb, said, “Stay focused,” he told reporters. ”I mean, two great years, it’s hard thing about playing early. You just got to do it for multiple years before you can move on.” He knows the NFL talk is tempting, but that’s exactly why he urges Caleb to keep his head down and lock into the now.

“Be where your feet are. Keep the main thing the main thing,” he said, sounding more like a battle-hardened coach than a proud brother. “Don’t be looking ahead like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to go to the NFL,’ and then this season’s not what you want it to be.” Caleb is coming off an impressive sophomore season where he racked up 82 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 2 interceptions, cementing his reputation as one of the most complete safeties in the game.

Josh also pulled back the curtain on what makes college football, well, college football. The camaraderie, the chaos, and the slight messiness make the whole thing beautiful. “I miss college football… the NFL is a straight business,” he shared. “You still got the locker room camaraderie, but college is like the last level of like—not play around—but there’s more leeway. In the league, there’s not much leeway at all.” College football is serious, but the players playing the game are still kids, and kids are supposed to mess around. And Josh wants Caleb to do it, in moderation.

So now it’s on Caleb. He’s already proven he’s got the instincts, the athleticism, and the ‘wow’ factor. But if he wants to turn great into legendary and bring a natty back to Columbus, he’ll have to lean into the grind. That means walking into every practice like it’s ‘that team up north’ week. That means letting the NFL come to him, not chasing it early. And if he does? Well, let’s just say Josh might need to clear a spot at the Sunday dinner table for another Downs in the league.

Caleb Downs is that guy

Josh Downs’ message to his brother, “Keep the main thing the main thing,” hits a little harder when you realize what the ‘main thing’ actually is. For Caleb Downs, it’s being the best defensive player in the country. That’s not fan bias; it’s Pro Football Focus dropping the cold, hard truth in its latest ‘2025 PFF College 50’ rankings. Coming in at No. 2 overall, just behind fellow Buckeye Jeremiah Smith, Caleb earned the title of “the best defensive player in college football.”

“Over those last two years, he’s the most valuable safety in college football according to our wins above average metric,” PFF explained, backing it up with a whopping 91.7 overall grade, the second-best among all safeties during that stretch. And it’s not just about raw grades; Caleb’s 91.2 coverage rating ranks third in the same window. More importantly, those numbers come from all over the field.

PFF made it clear. “He can thrive in the free safety slot, corner, or in the box,” and the film shows it. From a Freshman All-American season at Alabama to earning unanimous All-American honors in his first year in Columbus, Downs has never stopped leveling up. Now, as he heads into his junior year with the nation watching and the NFL lurking, the task is simple: no distractions. Because if he keeps the main thing the main thing, there might be no stopping him or the Buckeyes.