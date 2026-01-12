OU Sooners Athlete Runs Back to Brent Venables 2 Minutes After Entering Transfer Portal

We know players often face dilemmas when they enter the portal. But this year’s portal might have recorded the shortest-lasting dilemma. For now, defensive lineman PJ Adebawore will stick with Oklahoma.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The DL entered the portal on the morning of January 12, but exited it just two minutes later. The Sooners’ front office has reportedly been pushing very, very hard to retain the former 5-star at Norman. They can now heave a sigh of relief.

Adebawore has spent three seasons at Oklahoma, but has never gotten a big role in the roster. So far, the DL has produced 17 total tackles and 5 sacks. He can use his last remaining year of eligibility to finally put on a good show.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 6’4” and 260 pounds, he is one of the best defensive prospects in the country, at least in terms of physicality. Adebawore’s return is an impactful win for Oklahoma.

This is a developing story.