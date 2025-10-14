Ousted by Deion Sanders, Ex-CU Athlete’s Father Issues Public Statement After Fan Attack

Week 7 was a wild night at Folsom Field, as CU fans went out of control. But the night was a unique homecoming for an Iowa State player, who’s now a budding star of the Matt Campbell offense. The Cyclones left Boulder with a 17-24 defeat after Week 7. This talented athlete, who briefly got to call Boulder home, also got caught up in the chaos that ensued after the loss. What could have turned ugly is instead being used to call for peace and love by a concerned father.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Iowa State WR Chase Sowell returned to Boulder as a rival in Week 7. He is part of the unfortunate lot who were cut from Colorado when Deion Sanders took over as HC in 2022. Sowell and the cyclones ultimately fell to the Buffaloes, but he was in for a harsh surprise. Colorado fans turned unruly as they stormed the field after the victory, and one of them got a bit too close to Sowell. The WR also retaliated, but thankfully the interaction didn’t escalate further. His father, Ronnie Sowell, set the record straight about that experience.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“[We] are lucky nothing crazy happened and my son is ok!!! But we will NOT let one person ruin our good time in Boulder. The Colorado players , coaches 99% of the fans treated Chase with RESPECT!!! We will ALWAYS have love for Colorado because they gave us a chance!!!” he wrote on X. Iowa State staff helped tame the heated situation, and Matt Campbell escorted him out of the crowd.

In 2022, Chase Sowell thought he’ll be in black and gold at Boulder for his collegiate career. But Sanders came to the program, and ordered a prompt overhaul of the building. “The new guys were going against the players that had already been there. It wasn’t a good environment to be in,” Sowell said back in 2024. The cut forced the WR to enter the transfer portal. He ended up with ISU after a stint at East Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sowell’s ISU breakout game came against Arizona this season, where he produced 4 catches for 156 yards. He tried to come up better in the Cincinnati game, hauling in 5 catches and 1 score, but only for 58 yards. These two games were enough for him to emerge as a receiver worthy to be on the lookout for in the Colorado game. Unfortunately, Sowell’s stats dipped to 2 receptions for 25 yards. But he remains a lucrative player for ISU nevertheless.

He was a top target when he entered the portal after two seasons with the Panthers, and had offers from Florida and Arizona State waiting. This was Sowell’s first return to Boulder after being forced out by Sanders. But he has long moved on from that tough turn of events.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Chase Sowell now has “no hard feelings” on his brutal ousting from Colorado

Deion Sanders could have had his next star if he would have kept Sowell on his roster in 2022. But the coach came to Colorado with a plan for a do-over. He kept the most impactful players with him and told the others to enter the transfer portal. Sowell, who was not quite his 100% at the time, failed to impress Coach Prime. He returned after 3 years, but is not that bothered by the harsh memory. “No hard feelings,” Sowell told Cyclone Fanatic. “I was young. I was banged up a little bit, and he made his decisions. I just had to live with that, and it made me the man I am today.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The WR took the challenge head on, and built a great resume at East Carolina. He also found a mentor in former OSU and Arizona Cardinals star, David Boston. In 2024, Matt Campbell was looking to make up for the losses of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. He found an answer in Chase Sowell. “What you’ve seen in the last two weeks is that guy just continuing to come on,” the HC told Cyclone Fanatic ahead of the Colorado game. “He’s made significant strides as a football player. I think he’s playing with a lot of confidence right now,” he added.

One coach’s loss is another’s gain. Sanders, after the departure of his star players, is desperate for wins now. Iowa State is still in a better position in the Big 12, and will see more of Chase Sowell in the remaining part of its schedule. The WR still has one year of eligibility remaining, so he might make the trip to Boulder once again next season!