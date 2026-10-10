Outrage Erupts Against ESPN’s Pat McAfee & Kirk Herbstreit Over Biased College GameDay Act

Alabama and Georgia are the main event. Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit had other games on their minds. While College GameDay sets up for the Crimson Tide’s heavyweight clash with the Bulldogs, the two analysts spent their predictions elsewhere on the slate. The picks did not land smoothly. Fans saw a pattern, and it had a distinctly SEC shape to it.

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“So sick of College Gameday and the little jabs they take at the rest of College Football…Your job is literally to be the experts on ALL of college football, not just the SEC.” an X post pointed out.

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According to that X account, First and 16 – A Big 12 Show, Pat McAfee offered a blunt prediction during the latest College Game Day commentary.

“I’m taking Sacramento State over Bowling Green,” he said. “I know nothing about either of these teams.”

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Kirk Herbstreit followed with his own prediction.

“Is this a conference game?” He then added, “Oh yeah, PAC 12, I think.”

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But what really irked First and 16 – A Big 12 Show in the X post was the perceived bias in their commentary. For two of college football’s most prominent voices, admitting a lack of knowledge about the teams they were discussing raises questions about their preparation. Fans echoed the same frustration.

“That show has become unwatchable,” one wrote.

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Another accused the show of losing its original charm.

“They make the show all about themselves & just use the location as a prop. Anything ESPN/Disney s***s,” the comment read.

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Just a few days back, Pat McAfee found himself in the crosshairs of fans for his antics during Ohio State’s clash against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. After picking the Buckeyes to win, McAfee led an Ohio State chant and took off his shirt during the broadcast, even as the discussion centred on Iowa and head coach Kirk Ferentz.

While some fans enjoyed the spectacle, others wondered whether Pat McAfee’s antics were overshadowing the game itself. McAfee and his crew again faced criticism during the Florida Gators’ clash with the Missouri Tigers, as fans mocked McAfee and his crew for backing Florida, only to watch Missouri prove them wrong on the field.

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McAfee has been proven wrong on multiple occasions, but his apparent lack of knowledge about teams outside the major programs raises an even bigger concern. College football isn’t just about the big names, and every team deserves its moment in the spotlight.

For fans who believe the season belongs to everyone, overlooking smaller programs is a problem that cannot be ignored. One fan made their frustration clear.

“Yeah I dont think they realize how that makes em look,” they wrote. “I dont find it funny at all either.”

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Another fan doubled down on the criticism, speaking to their demeanor about the same.

“Agreed. They should be embarrassed,” the comment read. “Unprofessional show.”

Back in September, ESPN’s College Game Day found itself under fire over concerns that the show was straying from its family-friendly roots. The controversy grew loud enough for former college football player Jake Olson to step forward and call out the program.

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“Obviously love GameDay, but as a kid who loved it too, and now with kids of my own who I hope grow up to love it, the cursing has to stop.” Olson posted. “It’s unbecoming of that show. It adds nothing and subtracts a lot from the fun, wholesome roots the show was founded upon.”

Since the season began, ESPN’s College GameDay has faced fan backlash, with Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit at the centre of the controversy.

Interestingly, the criticism has extended beyond fans. Even as Pat McAfee backed Georgia, regional outlet Dawn of the Dawg called the College GameDay crew “biased,” arguing that home-crowd energy can sway the panel’s picks.

Yet the criticism has done little to dent College GameDay’s ratings success. The show averaged 2.7 million viewers during the 2025 regular season, marking a 22% year-over-year increase. Despite the backlash, its numbers continue to climb in 2026. The criticism may be loud, but is it actually hurting ESPN?