Michigan thought it had found the person who could steady its athletic department. Trev Alberts had signed a memorandum of understanding, resigned from Texas A&M, and was preparing to take over in Ann Arbor on December 1.

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However, the university has pulled the offer. Now Alberts’ attorneys are preparing a lawsuit, and Michigan is facing a potential bill of more than $21 million before it even hires a new athletic director.

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For Wolverines fans, the latest twist has turned an already chaotic search into another reason to question the people running the university.

Alberts’ attorney, Tom Mars, told Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger on November 25 that his legal team is drafting a lawsuit against the University of Michigan and may also name incoming president C. Cybele Raver.

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“As part of him accepting the Michigan job, Alberts had begun to work in various capacities for the university,” Tom Mars told Dellenger. “Including evaluating the athletic department, football program, and other matters. This will be a key point in the case.”

The dispute centers on an agreement Alberts signed on November 17. His attorneys say the memorandum of understanding was binding and guaranteed more than $17 million in compensation.

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They argue Michigan cannot simply cancel the deal after Alberts left his job at Texas A&M to accept the position. Interestingly, the legal bill could climb even higher since Texas A&M is also reportedly seeking $4 million in buyout money following Alberts’ exit.

Michigan disputes that it must pay the full amount. The university’s letter to Alberts said information from his background check was “not acceptable” and provided good cause to terminate the MOU.

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“As we navigate a rapidly changing landscape in intercollegiate athletics, the values that define Michigan will guide our decisions,” the Ann Arbor program said in a statement.

That disagreement is now headed toward a legal fight. Alberts’ attorneys are reportedly considering whether to file in Texas or Michigan, and whether Raver should be named personally. Mars has said the suit could come within weeks.

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The reversal followed renewed attention to Alberts’ testimony in a federal Title IX lawsuit from his time as Nebraska’s athletic director. Former Nebraska women’s basketball player Ashley Scoggin sued former assistant coach Chuck Love Jr., Alberts and the university.

Her complaint alleged that Love Jr. groomed her into a sexual relationship and that Nebraska mishandled her complaints. Love Jr. and the university have denied the allegations.

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During a December 2025 deposition, Alberts was asked about relationships between coaches and student-athletes. He said the issue depended on the circumstances, citing the age of some athletes and coaches after pandemic eligibility extensions.

Those answers became a major point of scrutiny when Michigan was considering him for the job. Alberts disputed the way his testimony had been presented, saying his remarks were taken out of context and made to sound worse than they were.

He said Michigan’s general counsel had also contacted attorneys for Nebraska and Texas A&M. According to Alberts, they told the university they had found no misconduct or policy violation on his part.

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Michigan has yet to explain in detail why it backed away from hiring him. With so many questions still unanswered, the dispute continues to spill into public view. The latest news also drew a sharp response from Wolverines supporters on X.

One fan wrote: “For the sake of Michigan, I hope he wins. Leadership cannot continue to act without any accountability. Go Blue!” Another fan echoed the same thought by writing, “Michigan fan here, I hope like hell he wins. The entire school leadership should be fired out of a cannon.”

A third fan wondered whether the Big Ten could take a page from the SEC’s ongoing dispute with LSU.

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“Can the B1G petition to kick Michigan out the conference like the SEC is doing with LSU?” the user wrote. The comment is sarcastic, but it reflects the level of frustration around the program’s repeated controversies.

Another fan said they would never root against Michigan, but still hoped Alberts would sue the university “into retirement.” One fan went further, writing: “I hope he sues the cr-p out of Michigan. What a clown show that university is. How about $100,000,000?”

Alberts was supposed to replace Warde Manuel, who had agreed to leave at the end of the year under a reported $7.1 million buyout. After Michigan withdrew its offer, Manuel agreed to remain as athletic director until a replacement is hired.

The school is now searching again, with no clear timeline for when the position will be filled. That leaves Michigan’s athletic department in an awkward position.

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Manuel’s departure had been part of a broader effort to reset the department after a series of athletic-department-related controversies and leadership failures. Instead, the university is relying on him again while it tries to find someone willing to take on the job.