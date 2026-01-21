Overlooked Miami WR’s Parents Reveal Decisions That Saved Mario Cristobal’s HC Role

Malachi Toney emerged as the story of Miami’s offense in his freshman season. Even in the national championship game, he showed his raw talent, breaking tackles and slicing through the defenses as he pulled off a 22-yard touchdown. Now, the nation sees his excellence but forgets the force behind it. Not anymore, as Luther Luke Campbell highlights the “real man” behind his success.

“A kid from BYU, another kid from LSU, and what did we do? If Kevin Beard is so much of a gangster at developing, and everybody wants to give him credit for Malachi Toney, which is a new fu–ing way in the world,” rapper and columnist for Miami New Times, Luther Luke Campbell, said on X. “I will sit here and allow that to happen. Malachi Toney was developed by his dad, Antonio Brown, and not the crazy one.”

“His name is DeLa. He played for West Virginia. You go to his Instagram page, and he will show you his son being developed by him as a baby in the park,” Campbell, a die-hard Miami fan, added.

For a long time, Miami’s wide receivers coach, Kevin Beard, has been credited with discovering and developing Toney. However, the likes of Toney and Jeremiah Smith are generational talents, and their development begins long before they step foot in college programs.

It helped the Miami WR that his father, Antonio Brown, had a career of his own as a receiver in college and the pros. After playing for West Virginia, Brown played three seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, then two with Washington. He was a WR but had only one career target, along with two rushes. But he used to return kicks; he recorded 1,551 kick-return yards and 263 punt-return yards.

This doesn’t take anything away from Beard, who has certainly helped the wide receiver. But Toney was drawing offers from programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, and Florida State before he committed to Miami; later, he made a visit to Alabama again and decommitted, but finally trusted Mario Cristobal and stayed with them.

Malachi Toney made sure his decision turned out right. He caught 99 passes for 1,089 yards and nine touchdowns in his freshman year. Added a rushing score and even threw two touchdowns. One of the remarkable moments came against Ole Miss when he turned a simple pass into a 36-yard touchdown.

With his father’s sports knowledge, even his mother, Toni Toney, worked hard to help him come this far. She even helped Malachi Toney select his sports agency, NETWORK, to ensure his son sees long-term growth over short-term gain.

“Watching my mom get up early for work—if she can do it, why can’t I?” Toney said. “Watching my uncles work a job and actually get up early, staying there late in the hot sun … So if they could do it, why can’t I?”

His efforts made him an instant place in Mario Cristobal’s offense, pushed his fate till the championship, and even got him praise.

“What he’s shown all year long…he’s unfazed,” Cristobal said. “He’s unaffected. He trusts his teammates. His teammates trust him. When that ball came out, look how many teammates ran to him and said, “Hey, man. You’ll be all right. You’ll be back.”

Miami’s massive NIL push for Malachi Toney

After losing Chance Robinson and Ny Carr, Mario Cristobal couldn’t take any chances. Miami pushed really hard to retain Toney, as his new deal is expected to be similar to top wide receivers in college football right now. So we can expect it to go for more than $5 million, as Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith earns around $5 million.

What’s even better is that his mother, Shatravia “Toni” Toney, denied any pivotal moment even before it started, saying, “Don’t get it twisted; we’re home.”

After his mother’s words, it is pretty clear that Toney is staying with Miami, and any narrative around him transferring is pure internet chatter.