Pablo Torre Confirms Jordon Hudson’s Involvement in Bill Belichick’s NFL Exit After Michael Lombardi’s UNC Concerns

Bill Belichick’s modus operandi throughout his coaching career, and life off the gridiron, has been to stick to the Xs and Os. The proverbial GOAT earned that moniker by running a very tight ship with the Patriots. Sans and flash or pageantry, avoiding the media like the plague. Cameras were a rare commodity in Foxborough and an even rarer commodity in his face. But change, as they say, is the only constant. Fast forward to the present day, and Coach Belichick has been pulled into a media storm. Getting with a Gen-Z girlfriend was bound to bring Gen-Z issues. Speaking of change, he simultaneously also changed the rung of the footballing ladder he operates on with a move from the NFL to College Football. But, turns out, his very exit from New England and subsequent move to UNC is linked to his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re privy to the ordeal surrounding Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson. That now-infamous CBS interview cast a spotlight on the dynamics of this relationship. A dynamic that has sparked controversy and discourse ad nauseam ever since it became public. But the latest wrinkle in this story confirms that these controversies have been brewing for way longer than initially thought. In fact, the origins date back to when a rookie Mac Jones was the starting quarterback for Belichick.

Pablo Torre, formerly of ESPN, has probed into Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s relationship and its tentacles more than anybody in the media. Something that has even led to a pseudo-beef with fellow media member and Boston sports homer Bill Simmons. Torre and Simmons came together on the latter’s namesake podcast. Discussing their opposing yet understandable views on the couple. In particular, how Torre has covered the story to the point and detail that it has become mainstream chatter. Whatever your views on Torre scrutinizing a public figure’s private affairs might be, his reporting has been on point. So when Torre spoke on Jordon’s contribution to Belichick’s exit from the NFL, it can’t be cast aside as unfounded speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Torre also marked a seismic shift in Belichick’s public posture. He said, “[Bill, who was once] deeply private. Do your job. PR, F**k the media, is now pivoting”, and embracing the spotlight. Torre claims, as he then meets Jordon Hudson,” he [Belichick] says, ‘You’re going to be my gateway into public life.'” Now, that’s a direct contradiction to his career-long ethos. According to Torre, Belichick’s inability to develop or surround himself with capable staff was no longer seen as a tolerable flaw. Torre also reflected that even the Patriots “did not trust who Bill wanted to bring into their building”.

He further added, “We found Bill Belichick’s seats [at Gillette Stadium]. He had a row of seats right underneath the overhang, near the 50-yard line. They’re his seats, and we found Jordan Hudson sitting there in November 2021,” remarked Pablo Torre. He stated that he found evidence of this through fan cam footage courtesy of the Patriots themselves. “Parallel to this is that I’ve also heard Bill Belichick wasn’t exactly dialed in. [Not] in the way that people on the Patriots wanted him to be. From above and [from] below,” he added. Before laying the gauntlet down at Jordon Hudson’s expense.

Torre mentioned to Simmons how Belichick, certainly towards the end of his Pats tenure, struggled to draft, trade, or hire the right personnel and how poor his coaching tree is. Simmons pushed back by mentioning how “a lot of people have gotten jobs because of” Belichick. To this, Torre mentioned how that’s the crux of the issue the NFL had with arguably its greatest-ever coach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“This is the story. That Bill Belichick [got] freed from the NFL. In which he has been terrible at picking people around him- to support him- who could stand on their own two feet…The point is [that] when it comes to Bill Belichick leaving the Patriots and being trusted with staffing and building, teams didn’t trust who was around him and one of the people who was around him,” he said. Implying that the “one” person was Jordon. And those franchises, be it the Pats or others, didn’t want to get in business with Belichick as a result. The Falcons steering clear of him when they were hiring a head coach fans the flames of Pablo Torre’s claim. Alas, his claims didn’t end there. It’s not just the NFL that had concerns with Belichick. Even his long-term colleague and new UNC GM Michael Lombardi supposedly does.

Bill Belichick’s own confidante is worried about Jordon Hudson’s involvement with UNC

Bill Simmons, being an ardent Pats fan who cannot see Bill Belichick being dragged through the wringer like this, continued to challenge Pablo Torre and his reporting. To which Torre replied with, “What if I told you that Bill Belichick’s own family has been deeply concerned about this.” This was in relation to his daughter-in-law and UNC defensive coordinator Steve Belichick’s wife. Something Torre has mentioned in the past as well. “What if I told you that his inner circle of actual coaches on his staff, including a certain Mike Lombardi, is deeply concerned about Jordan Hudson and her presence in the facility?” continued Torre.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

UNC has publicly denied having any issues with Jordon Hudson or her presence on campus at Chapel Hill. But the school’s blanket views don’t necessarily represent those of each of its employees. If GM Lombardi is indeed at odds with Hudson, or with Bill Belichick’s openness to her getting involved in his professional life, then boy are the UNC Tar Heels in for a tumultuous season. Yes, it’s almost becoming understated how fall is approaching, and Belichick still has to lead a program amidst this drama. He and the UNC brass alike will hope things on this front quell quickly. So that more pressing matters can take precedence.