Pablo Torre Reveals Tim Tebow’s Hidden Agenda After Heisman Legend Pauses Relations With Life Surge

Tim Tebow has finally addressed the Life Surge controversy, but Pablo Torre is not letting the timing of that response pass without another look at what happened before the investigation was published.

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“When we reached out to Tebow through a representative ahead of publication, providing him a detailed list of questions previewing what was going to be in our investigation,” Torre said through a video on X on September 26. “He declined to comment. And we had to rely on tape instead. In which it appears that Tebow is encouraging people at Life Surge to finish those classes.”

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Torre’s investigation with Mother Jones focused on allegations from former customers and employees who described high-pressure sales practices at Life Surge, a Christian organization that offers events and financial education programs.

The report raised questions about the role of Tebow in drawing people into those events. According to Torre, he spoke at 44 Life Surge events over the past several years and was scheduled for more than 20 appearances in 2026 alone.

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Tebow finally spoke with reporters Friday in Gainesville about the controversy, where he was appearing with ESPN’s SEC Nation ahead of Florida’s game against Ole Miss.

He said the allegations were serious and announced that his relationship with Life Surge was being paused while his representatives investigate. The reporters further pressed him on whether he knew about Pablo Torre’s investigation.

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The former Florida Heisman winner said he was “caught off-guard.” However, according to Torre, he persistently tried to learn Tebow’s side and involve him in the findings.

“It’s why we wanted to have him participate in our reporting,” Torre said further in the X post. “It’s because this is the story of vulnerable Christians who are alleging that their faith got used against them. And that they got scammed by LifeSsurge as a result, using, in part, Tim Tebow’s name, image, and likeness. And so my hope is that Tebow will talk to us.”

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Torre’s report highlighted that some programs Life Surge offers cost tens of thousands of dollars. It also mentioned testimonies from people who said they were encouraged to use credit cards, home equity, or even retirement savings to finance the programs.

Life Surge has rejected the characterization of its business as predatory and disputed the allegations raised by Torre. In its response, the company said enrollment in its educational programs is voluntary and denied using Christian messaging to pressure people into buying courses.

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It also said its financial education programs make clear that investment and business activities carry risk and do not guarantee financial success. The company has also continued defending its relationship with Tim Tebow.

They said that the company is grateful for the thousands of Christians he has spoken to at its events and rejected the central characterization of Torre’s reporting.