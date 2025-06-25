Pablo Torre Sends Warning to Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson as UNC Future Clarified

In around two months, Bill Belichick will formally begin his first college football season. It will mark a different era for UNC football. For the first time in forever, the program will be under spotlights along with the floodlights. And a newly generated fervor will be emanating from the stands. But that will all be for the man who is running the show: Belichick. He might even come close to being nitpicked more than his team. And that’s all because of how his journey as a college football coach is panning out, particularly because of the media glare on his relationship with Jordon Hudson.

The veteran coach is caught in an extremely vicious cycle. Belichick and Hudson were already under fire before they came to Chapel Hill. That attention led to more attention, and it just keeps going on and on. It’s grown to a point where every development of or between the two is enough to keep rumor mills going. One individual who has been invested in the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson drama at UNC is Pablo Torre. On his podcast—very aptly named Pablo Torre Finds Out—he dishes out something or other that has to do with this much-scorned couple.

While the pair is still reeling from the backlash from that one fateful CBS interview, Torre might add more to their despair. He appeared in a June 25 episode of the Dan Patrick Show. The host readily asked for some breadcrumbs about Bill Belichick’s relationship. “I was hoping you would ask,” he said boldly. Torre is a top commentator on the legendary coach’s love life. He hinted at coming up with more trouble for Belichick and Hudson. “I don’t have anything to break with you exclusively, other than to say that I got some stuff cooking… I’m still in the mud, Dan. I look forward to calling you from the mud, hopefully sooner rather than later,” he added.

Pablo Torre is a headache that Jordon Hudson has grown familiar with. She reposted a slew of tweets in response to Torre quoting an anonymous source, who regarded Hudson as “the worst person I’ve ever met.” One of those reposted tweets read, “Good lord Pablo needs a hobby.”

“Baseless speculation should be taken with a heavy grain of salt so I feel weird throwing it around but this feels like Belichick’s enemies finding a convenient boogeyman (or woman in this case) to make whatever case they want to make against him. I need to read more,” read another reposted tweet. Torre might be high up on Hudson’s list of enemies, with the way he has covered her on his show and elsewhere.

And if that threat was not enough, Pablo Torre also sounded a huge warning about Bill Belichick’s stay at UNC. He firmly believes that it won’t be long before the veteran decides to pack his bags.

Pablo Torre claims Bill Belichick will exit college football after 2025

The intense scrutiny of Bill Belichick, Hudson, and their relationship has led to it rivaling the might of Belichick’s long-instilled image of being a phenomenon. It was rumored the coach would miss the season’s games to avoid attracting unnecessary attention. Yet, when Patrick asked Torre about whether he’ll be present in the first week of the season, Torre replied, “I believe he will.” Then, he delivered a scathing verdict about Belichick’s tenure with UNC, absolutely disregarding the fact that Belichick was once an untouchable entity, placing himself in the highest leagues in the sport.

“I would set the line number of seasons at North Carolina,” Torre started, when Patrick also chimed in with “One and a half!” At the same time, Torre said, “1.” “So he’s one and done?” Patrick confirmed once again. “I would say he’s one and done,” Torre said, confident in his claim. That’s an extremely bold claim, and Belichick has also made it easier for him to walk out of Chapel Hill. Starting June of 2025, the head coach’s buyout stands at $1 million, instead of the $10 million it was. Athlon Sports and On3 expect Belichick to finish 7-6 in the season.

“The Tar Heels are all-in on Belichick and believe a coach of his NFL caliber will ultimately pay major dividends at North Carolina,” Athlon Sports wrote. UNC football was expected to be revived under Bill Belichick. However, his heavily criticized relationship and Jordon Hudson’s antics have led to that hope fizzling out. Will Belichick ultimately retreat from college football after Year 1 as the Tar Heels’ HC?