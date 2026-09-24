Pablo Torre Uncovers Tim Tebow ‘Scam’ Based Off Gators Legend’s Outspoken Faith

Before the touchdowns, the NFL spotlight, and the “Tebowing” phenomenon, there was Tim Tebow and his unwavering faith. The former Florida Gators star never hid his devotion to Christianity, carrying it with him all the way into the NFL. But that long-standing image is now under a different kind of spotlight, after Pablo Torre raised serious questions about Tebow and the Life Surge platform.

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In recent years, Tebow has built a name through charity work and spreading his Christian faith. That has included regular speaking appearances at Life Surge, a company known for faith-based events.

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For just $20, attendees got a full day of Christian speakers, worship music, uplifting preaching, and financial advice they were told could transform their lives, but as per Torre, the Victims called it a “scam.”

The event doesn’t stop at the $20 ticket. Attendees are also offered three days of “impact classes” for $97, along with access to “SurgeU”, courses promising to “surge your resources and influence through real estate and trade—for Kingdom impact.”

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But that opportunity comes with a much bigger price tag, with packages ranging from roughly $10,000 to $40,000. Here’s the part that seldom gets mentioned: if you don’t have the funds to enrol in these classes, Life Surge can connect you with a third-party lender, and that’s where things start to get a little questionable.

On the surface, LifeSurge boasts a staggering 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google, with attendees calling it “one of the best events” they’ve attended. But dig deeper, and the picture gets murkier. Reddit threads and Facebook community pages paint a far less flattering picture, raising questions about what really goes on behind the scenes.

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A darker picture emerges across Reddit threads, a 1,300-member Life Surge complaints group on Facebook, and complaints filed with the Federal Trade Commission and Better Business Bureau, where attendees describe what they say were high-pressure sales tactics wrapped in Christian messaging.

“We did not expect a bait-and-switch and the pressure to purchase investing classes. We are very disappointed but also concerned by the number of people who bought into this,” a complaint read.

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Another victim added, “I am so devastated that Christians like Tim Tebow made me trust in something that has taken so much money from me. This is evil, especially because I’m disabled on a limited income.”

Tebow isn’t the only star to have taken the stage. Life Surge’s speaker roster runs deep, featuring NBA legend Magic Johnson, NFL great Joe Montana, former ESPN host Sage Steele, comedian Jeff Foxworthy, and Christian real estate influencers the Benham Brothers.

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While Life Surge spokesperson Richard Lorenzen declined to disclose how much the company pays its speakers when “Mother Jones” reached out, Athletic Speakers Bureau estimates that fees for major names can reach as high as $100,000 per appearance.

Across 2024 and 2025, Tebow spoke at 10 Life Surge events per year, and in 2026, he’s on track to speak at 20 events by year’s end, putting his estimated potential earnings so far in the neighbourhood of $2–$4 million from Life Surge alone.

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Multiple people have ended up in huge debt because of Life Surge, but what particularly pinches Pablo Torres is the company’s image as a Christian-centric organisation. “If you are a Christ-centered company, you don’t put your followers in debt.”

While, of course, the company does tell attendees that results aren’t guaranteed and that investing their money carries risks, the disclaimer comes only at the very end of the show, and behind the speaker, making it so difficult to capture on a phone that it is almost impossible to read.

“But these disclaimers were hard to read from where I was sitting, and they appeared so briefly that it took me several tries to snap photos of them with my phone,” as per Mother Jones.

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Neither Tim Tebow nor the LifeSurge team responded when contacted by Mother Jones and Pablo Torres. But that raises another question: Was LifeSurge’s business model always like this?