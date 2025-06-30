Pac-12 Commissioner Issues Statement on Texas State & G.J. Kinne’s Big Move

If you’ve spent any time around college football message boards or tuned into sports radio this June, you will see that losses in recent years have decimated the once-mighty Pac-12. And it must sign up another all-sport member to preserve its NCAA standing. Enter Texas State, a program that’s experienced a remarkable resurgence under coach G.J. Kinne. Two consecutive bowl victories, 16 wins over the last two seasons, and a developing reputation as a “sleeping giant” in the Texas heartland. The rumor intensified with the advent of July 1. If Texas State were to exit the Sun Belt for the 2026 season, they needed to inform the conference before that date. If they do not take action, they will double their buyout from $5 million to $10 million.

Texas State is at the forefront of the latest conference realignment drama, and the Pac-12 is calling. A little over a decade and a half ago, the program was struggling to make ends meet in the Southland Conference, hardly making any blips on the national radar. Now that they’re the sudden “belle of the ball” in the sweepstakes for realignment, rumors were circulating that they’re going to be the missing piece in a Pac-12 that’s desperately seeking to reestablish its brand and relevance. Why all the commotion about Texas State? Timing, geography, and potential. The state of Texas has emerged as the hub of college football realignment. With virtually every top conference hurrying to get in on the action.

Now, here’s where things get interesting. The Bobcats fans can take a big sigh of relief as Texas State has officially joined the Pac-12. The Bobcats will join Oregon State, Washington State, and the Mountain West imports, along with basketball powerhouse Gonzaga. To create a new-look conference for the 2026-27 season. “We are extremely excited to welcome Texas State as a foundational member of the new Pac-12,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould.

The Pac-12 Board of Regents voted unanimously to accept Texas State. It’s the ninth full member of the rebranded league. And with big gestures comes a hefty price tag. Texas State will pay the Sun Belt Conference an exit fee of $5 million. This is because they gave the league notice before July 1.

Commissioner Gould’s stance is all about momentum and vision. She gave a shout-out to Texas State’s administration. Like President Kelly Damphousse, AD Don Coryell, and the head coaches for creating a program that is not only about winning games. However, it’s also about providing student-athletes with a comprehensive college experience.

What’s great is that Gould is not only interested in football or basketball, but she’s interested in the entire package. She views Texas State as a founding member. A school that’s going to set the tone for what the new Pac-12 is all about. Which is innovation, competitiveness, and prioritizing student-athletes. As also mentioned by President Damphousse, “This is a historic moment for TXST and Bobcat Athletics. Joining the Pac-12 is more than an athletic move.”

She adds, “It is a declaration of our rising national profile, our commitment to excellence, and our readiness to compete and collaborate with some of the most respected institutions in the country. Our acceptance into the Pac-12 affirms the strength of our academic vision, our commitment to providing access to a TXST degree, the momentum of our athletic programs, and the ambition that defines this institution.”

The Bobcats are eager to accept the challenge and responsibility that it entails. Fans, alumni, and students are already imagining new rivalries and more games. And what will it mean to be Texas in a conference that has such a rich tradition? And with the Pac-12’s new media rights agreement featuring CBS Sports as the anchor partner, including a Texas presence only makes it sweeter for television partners and sponsors.

Bobcats on the rise as they challenge the Aztec Throne

San Diego State Aztecs fans, buckle up—there’s a new rivalry brewing in the depths of the Pac-12, and it’s from deep in the heart of Texas. Texas State is set to officially join the conference for the 2026-27 season. For decades, SDSU has been the Pac-12’s sole representative in Southern California. But now with the arrival of Texas State, the conference reaches halfway across the nation. This is not only a new foe on the calendar. It’s a new narrative for a league that’s been put through the wringer in the process of realignment.

The seeds were sown even before the ink had time to dry. Texas State’s president, Kelly Damphousse, was leaving veiled suggestions on social media. Tongue-in-cheek fueling the realignment rumor mill and even posting pictures that appeared to bow toward the Pac-12’s legacy institutions. Now that they have made the decision public, the Aztecs and Bobcats will be conference foes. And you can count on both fan bases going around those games on their calendars.

The reason this series is so interesting is that it presents such a contrast: SDSU, West Coast cool and Mountain West tradition, vs. a Texas State program that’s been on a rocket-boosted ascent, shattering school records and appearing in bowls for the first time in history. Both schools have a lot to prove in this new era of the Pac-12, and the stakes are greater than ever.