Pac-12 College Removes Football Player From Program After 18 Criminal Charges

Oregon State is done with Exodus Ayers, and the decision goes well beyond football. The Beavers have cut ties with the cornerback as he faces 18 criminal charges involving allegations made by his former girlfriend. Ayers has pleaded not guilty, but the university isn’t waiting for the legal case to conclude before moving on.

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The development was reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive, which confirmed that Ayers was removed from the Beavers’ roster last week. However, the university has offered little explanation for the timing of his departure, raising questions about what prompted the decision now.

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Head coach JaMarcus Shephard made clear that Exodus Ayers’ departure was not simply a football decision made by the coaching staff. He said it was “a decision that was made by our entire university.”

A spokesman told The Oregonian/OregonLive that Exodus Ayers was not enrolled for the academic year, which began Sept. 23. Officials declined to explain the circumstances or timing of the change, citing privacy concerns surrounding student matters.

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“Other than current enrollment status, the university generally does not comment on student matters due to privacy laws and concerns,” the email read.

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The allegations involving his former girlfriend led to Exodus Ayers’ arrest in November 2025. The case carries 18 charges, and the list is lengthy. It includes felony coercion, assault, strangulation, harassment, criminal mischief and seven counts tied to the alleged sharing of intimate images. He also faces three counts of fourth-degree assault and four counts of harassment.

A temporary stalking order sought by his former girlfriend was dropped in September 2025, but that development did not resolve the criminal case.

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A settlement conference is scheduled for Nov. 24, followed by a status hearing on Dec. 14. The legal proceedings will continue separately from Oregon State’s decision to part ways with the player.

Mike Flinn, Exodus Ayers’ attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. That leaves some questions about the university’s internal decision unanswered. What is clear, however, is that the player is no longer part of the program after sitting out the entire 2025 season.

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Exodus Ayers showed some promise in 2024, logging 21 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble across eight appearances. He also broke up two passes against UNLV and put together his busiest outing against Cal, where he finished with eight tackles. Those numbers offered a glimpse of a defensive back who still had room to develop. But his next season never got off the ground. He missed the 2025 campaign and will not return to the football roster.

The Beavers now move forward without him as they prepare to face Washington State on Saturday. Oregon State’s immediate focus remains football. Exodus Ayers’ future, meanwhile, is tied to a process that has yet to reach its conclusion.