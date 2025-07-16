Pac-12 Faces $150M Hurdle as Mountain West Moves to Dismiss Poaching Case

The Pac-12’s courtroom saga with Mountain West has become college football’s messiest breakup. And no one’s walking away without some bruises or big legal bills. Back in March, the two conferences hit a pause on their legal fistfight over more than $150 million in alleged poaching and exit fees, filing a 60-day stay to explore mediation. As it turned out, the vibes fizzled fast forward to mid July.

On July 15, The Athletic’s Chris Vannini reported on X that the conferences couldn’t settle things in mediation. “New in court: The Pac-12 and Mountain West did not resolve their $150m+ poaching fees case in mediation,” he wrote. “MW has filed a motion to dismiss the Pac-12’s case, that’ll come up in September.” He also added a photo of the case stating that “The Parties participated in mediation on May 19, 2025, and we’re unable to resolve the case. The Parties have met and conferred and respectfully request that the Court hold a hearing on the pending motion to dismiss (Dkt. 25, 29, 30) on September 9, 2025.” So what’s the fuss all about?

The Pac-12 is calling foul over what it sees as poaching penalties, claiming it was strong armed into a 2024 scheduling agreement while standing on the edge of collapse. But Mountain West isn’t buying the sob story and now, they’re demanding about $18 million per school for the five members bolting to the Pac-12 in 2026. We’re talking about Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and Utah State, all key brands in the Mountain West’s football identity. At stake is more than $150 million in total. Besides the $18 million per school in exit fees, there’s over $10 million in scheduling damages. The Mountain West even detailed where that money would go. UNLV and Air Force alone were expecting over $30 million combined. But…

UNLV reportedly turned down a Pac-12 invite because they were counting on their slice of the poaching pie. They’re in MW because there’s a sweet financial promise that hinges on these exit fees actually getting paid. If this drags into 2026 or beyond, don’t be surprised if that check gets dusty. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 is acting like it still has a chip to play, saying in a statement, “The Pac-12 remains committed to moving forward with legal action in response to the Mountain West’s attempt to impose so-called ‘poaching penalties,’ provisions we believe are unlawful and intended to obstruct our ability to act in the best interests of our student-athletes and member institutions.” It also added, “We are confident in the strength of our position and remain focused on upholding the academic excellence, athletic success and proud tradition that have defined the Pac-12 for more than a century.” Now, what about the Mountain West?

Can Mountain West fend off Pac-12 poaching efforts?

Ironically, as the courtroom drama ramps up, Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez is projecting calm. She’s pointing to four new schools added in the fall, a fresh grant of rights locking them in, and a postseason glow-up. “The sentiment is really positive,” she told The Athletic. “We have a clear future.” After losing five schools, the league restocked quickly and signed a grant of rights to hold the rest together.

The Mountain West isn’t just surviving. From four NCAA tournament bids to Boise State making the 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024, the league has fought its way into the national spotlight. Now, it’s fighting to keep the money and momentum from walking out the door. With no court resolution in sight, and mediation efforts falling flat, the MW may not see all the dollars it feels entitled to. The most likely outcome is a begrudging middle ground. Maybe less than $150 million. Maybe more bitterness than money.

Both sides say they’re confident. But is someone bluffing? The only certainty will come on September 9 when lawyers take the field.