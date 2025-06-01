“Pain Is Unbearable”: Kyren Lacy’s Mother Makes Heartbreaking Admission, Weeks After LSU Son’s Death

April 12 was a dark day. Both for college football and the small town of Thibodaux. Kyren Lacy, the hometown hero and NFL-headed LSU star, had spent the day prior preparing himself for the 2025 Draft. However, as a verbal disagreement broke out with his family on late Saturday night, Lacy resorted to a drastic step—one which got revealed to law enforcement officials when a female family member called 911.

The wide receiver had reportedly discharged a firearm at the ground during the argument and fled in a vehicle. By the time, police officers caught up, Lacy had tragically taken his life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on early Sunday morning—a painful end to years of mental health struggles as revealed by his father. “Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you. Don’t be cool with ‘I’m Alright, or I’m good’ when you know deep down something isn’t right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it’s invisible, don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small. Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here,” father Kenny had revealed trying to impart some much-needed advice a few days after his son’s passing.

Kyren’s mother, Kandace, on the other hand, has found herself in the middle of an emotional war that almost threatens to pull her down. Kyren was her oldest, and you can tell from her social media messages that their bond was based on mutual pride and encouragement. After Kyren’s passing, Kandace’s grief has been public, not just as a mother mourning her son, but as someone who’d lost a close friend and confidant. And her latest post on Instagram was a tribute and portrayal of celebrating her baby boy. Kyren Lacy, forever in his LSU jersey, standing tall and proud like we’ve seen him so many times before. But this time, there’s something different—something that strikes you in the heart.

“This pain is unbearable! Jesus!! I miss my baby so much!! EVERYTHING reminds me of you! I love you, son!! If I had my way, I would have never shared you with the world!! But your talent, love for others, and your humbleness made the world notice your light! It’s still us against the world always!! Momma loves you. Kyren Lacy!!! 💔💔,” she wrote in an Instagram post on May 31.

As expected, the responses to the post were a tidal wave of goodwill—friends, family, teammates, and strangers alike offering up prayers and tributes. “I can’t imagine her pain, but I pray for this mother.” They speak of how Kyren’s smile could light up a room, how he motivated younger players, and how he stood by his brothers.

Expand Post

Amid the pain, it was heartwarming to see the ripple effect of his existence, and realizing just how much he touched everyone’s lives around him.

Kyren Lacy: More than just a teammate

The first few days following the death of Kyren Lacy were a blur of sadness, shock, and raw emotion, both for his family and for his LSU family as well. If you’ve ever seen a team rally around one of their own, you understand how strong those bonds can be. And no one exemplified that more than Garrett Nussmeier, Kyren’s beloved friend. With a heart emoji in the comment section, he expressed all he could, a grief too deep to be expressed in words. But not just Nussmeier. The entire LSU family rallied in a wave of love and support. Coaches, players, and even opponents wrote tributes, detailing Kyren’s work ethic, his ingenious smile, and how he always prioritized the team. The LSU coaching staff at one time had a moment of silence during practice.

The most sentimental tribute, however, was from Kyren’s former high school. They had a ceremony in his honor, where his jersey hung over a chair and his name resounded throughout the stadium. Kandace, too, was present, and as soon as she viewed the display of affection—the signs, the speeches—she couldn’t hold back her tears. It was an amalgamation of sorrow, appreciation and knowing her son was loved by so many. During these times, you understand that football is more than just a sport. It’s about family, legacy, and the connections that endure well beyond the last whistle.