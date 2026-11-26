The timeline moved fast on Thursday afternoon. One moment Deion Sanders’ X account looked the way it always has during the Colorado years. The next, it didn’t.

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He posted a single hashtag. “#NewProfilePic.”

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That was the entire caption. No explanation. No Buffaloes logo. No sideline shot from Folsom Field. Just a new image of a young woman in a basketball jersey, mid-shot, arm extended.

For a lot of Colorado fans, that was enough. “Damnnn it’s over fr,” Isiah Thomas wrote, quoting the post with a broken-heart emoji.

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“Prime rebrand,” another account said. “Colorado, we had a good run.”

“CU will finally get a coach that cares now,” a fan said. Another one wrote, “😭😭😭😭 it’s real.” A fan added, “it’s friesssssss.”

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One reply under the post simply said, “Might as well take the coach out of your name” Another noted: “Changed it from him in a CU sweater. It’s so over.”

The reactions poured in within minutes. None of them were calm. Most treated the profile picture change like a quiet announcement that the Coach Prime era in Boulder is ending.

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Sanders has not said that. He has not posted anything else about it. But the timing landed in the middle of the loudest firing rumors of his four seasons with the Buffaloes.

Colorado sits at 4-7. Bowl hopes are already gone after last weekend’s loss at Cincinnati. One game remains, Saturday at home against UCF. Insiders have spent the week saying this could be his last weekend, win or lose. One report claimed a replacement announcement could come as early as next week, with New Mexico coach Jason Eck among the names floating around.

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The financial side makes it messy. Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million extension in March 2025. Firing him now would cost the school roughly $25.5 million to $26 million in buyout money, paid out through 2029. Colorado’s athletic department is already projecting a $27 million deficit. Pete Thamel has publicly noted that the school does not have that kind of money sitting around.

Sanders has heard all of it. On Tuesday he addressed the noise directly. “Do you think that bothers me? Do you think that causes me to lose sleep?” he asked. “That doesn’t affect me like it may affect you or may affect some others. Because I’m in the third quarter of life.”

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He added the line that has been repeated all week: “I may be losing games, but I’m winning life.”

He has also framed his time in Boulder in religious terms. “I’m here on assignment for these kids and if I’m not here any longer I’ll move on to God’s next assignment,” he said.

That language does not sound like a man fighting to keep the job. It sounds like a man already prepared to leave it.

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The profile picture change fits the same pattern. Sanders has swapped his picture before. Fans remember past updates featuring family. This one arrived on the same day the firing talk reached its peak, and it removed any visible Colorado branding from his account. To a fanbase that has spent weeks reading between the lines of every comment, every locker-room video, and every prayer, the move felt intentional.

Sanders has not confirmed or denied anything. He has not posted a follow-up. The Buffaloes still have one more game. The buyout number has not changed. Athletic director Fernando Lovo has not made a public decision.

But the reaction on Thursday showed how thin the trust has become. A new profile picture was enough to send parts of the Colorado fanbase into full panic mode. They are no longer waiting for an official announcement. They are reading the silence, the timing, and the image itself.