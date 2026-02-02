Panic Strikes FSU Fanbase as Mike Norvell Adds Unexpected Twist to Gus Malzahn Replacement

Mike Norvell and Florida State acted quickly by promoting Tim Harris to offensive coordinator just minutes after Gus Malzahn announced his retirement. The 60-year-old’s departure was shocking news in Tallahassee, but the quick promotion gave fans a moment of relief. That relief didn’t last long, though, as the program followed up within hours with another stunt.

Some sources are buzzing that Mike Norvell could take on play-calling duties himself in 2026, a move that’s already starting to raise eyebrows around the fanbase.

The skepticism around Mike Norvell potentially calling plays again is simple. While he was the primary play-caller during FSU’s 13–1 season in 2023, many believe his greatest value lies in remaining a CEO-type HC. The numbers support that argument. The last real offensive peak came in 2022 under OC Alex Atkins, with Norvell still calling the main plays. Atkins focused heavily on the nuts and bolts of the offensive line and run-game design, and the results were elite.

Florida State finished 10–3, ranked No. 11 in the final AP poll. It became one of only two teams in the nation to average at least 270 passing yards and 210 rushing yards per game. In 2023, the same setup produced solid results early. The offense averaged 401.6 yards per game and ranked third in the ACC. After that, everything fell apart on November 18, when Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending leg injury.

With the Heisman finalist and weapons like Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, the attack was explosive. Without him, it was nothing. Backup quarterbacks Tate Rodemaker and Brock Glenn couldn’t do anything. During that time, FSU could rack up just 16 points in the ACC Championship Game. And the team was snubbed out of the CFP after being called a “different team” without Travis. By 2024, things had deteriorated.

With Norvell again calling plays, FSU dropped to 15.4 points per game, ranking 131st nationally. The transition to DJ Uiagalelei didn’t work. He completed just 53.8% of his passes with more picks than touchdowns before a hand injury finished his run. Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek tried, but the offense never caught beat, and protection woes kept on coming. 2025 under Gus Malzahn was different.

Norvell stepped back completely, and the offense showed hope again. It increased its output by 201.8 yards per game from 2024. The 5–7 record came down to road struggles, as FSU scored just 93 total points across five games. With Malzahn gone, Tim Harris may surely have potential. But if recent history tells us anything, this probably isn’t the time for Norvell to try multitasking again.

Let’s see the fans’ perspective.

The fans’ dilemma

For FSU fans, the idea of Mike Norvell expanding his role again doesn’t feel like relief at all. When the news dropped, Tallahassee went straight into panic mode. One fan summed it up bluntly:

“I don’t think play-calling was the main issue on the 2–10 team. That being said, the play-calling was horrendous.”

And just like that, all the painful memories of 2024 came rushing back. That season was a historic collapse. Florida State became the first team in college football history to start the year ranked in the AP top 10 and finish with double-digit losses. The offense was arguably the worst at the Power 4 level, averaging just 15.4 points per game (131st out of 134 FBS teams) and converting only 24% of its third downs.

Even the defense couldn’t help much, allowing more than 200 rushing yards in six different clashes.

Fan frustration spilled over quickly. “Yea he’s getting fired,” one wrote. Another added, “And then he’ll call plays for a different school in 2027.”

The 2025 season is the most recent example. It reminded everyone how cruel the coaching carousel can be. Teams fired about 15 head coaches last year, and Norvell nearly became No. 16.

After starting 3–0, the Seminoles had four losses, including a tragic loss to Stanford as a 17.5-point underdog. Social media became furious, with some calling it “Mike Norvell’s funeral” and joking that he should be left in California. That loss forced AD Michael Alford to issue a public vote of confidence, promising a thorough review of the season.

Things only got worse after a 21–11 loss to NC State dropped FSU to 5–6. In the end, he survived for one simple reason: money. Firing him would’ve cost Florida State roughly $58.4 million in buyout fees alone. Not every fan was in full meltdown mode, though.

One tried to inject some calm: “Mike isn’t bad at calling plays went 13-0 as a play caller. We as fans thought he needed a better staff so he can manage the game and team. However I think it comes natural to him, and if he’s going to win or lose in his potential final year, it should be on his own terms.”

Still, the worry is real. The 2023 season remains a cautionary tale, and this time, FSU doesn’t even have a proven quarterback. Thomas Castellanos is gone, and Ashton Daniels hasn’t shown enough to inspire confidence.