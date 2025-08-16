Panic Strikes Texas Camp as Steve Sarkisian Admits Arch Manning’s Struggles & QB Room Inconsistency

The 2024 Texas Longhorns season was riddled with a glaring issue. It’s a red zone problem that honestly became the stuff of legend. And for all the wrong reasons. Touchdowns? Not nearly enough. Remember the CFP semifinal showdown between Texas and Ohio State? Texas reached the 1-yard line late in the fourth quarter, fueled by two defensive pass interference calls that gave them a golden opportunity to take the lead. But things went sideways. Running back Jerrick Gibson stopped short on first down. Then, disaster struck: defenders tackled Quintrevion Wisner for a seven-yard loss on second down. On third down, quarterback Quinn Ewers and receiver Ryan Wingo couldn’t connect.

And just when you thought Texas might rally, the defense sacked Ewers on fourth down. Jack Sawyer had the strip sack and returned it for a touchdown. This sequence perfectly summed up Texas’s red zone woes. The Longhorns’ inability to convert clutch plays in tight spaces cost them dearly last season. Fast forward to the 2025 fall camp, and guess what? The red zone woes are still very much a hot topic. And this time, Arch Manning is the one in place of Quinn Ewers.

Coach Steve Sarkisian makes a frank admission after the Longhorns’ fall camp session. “The red zone was pretty good, but I thought we missed a couple opportunities, quite frankly,” Sarkisian said about his red zone offense. Arch Manning may face some challenges in the pressure-packed 20-yard stretch where games are often won or lost.

Texas ranked 120th nationally out of 133 FBS teams in touchdown percentage with a 50.8% mark in 2023. They converted just about 63.8% of their red zone drives into touchdowns last season. Not terrible, but for a team and QB with sky-high expectations, it’s a bit of a head-scratcher. Another déjà vu on the Texas Longhorns’ red zone struggles was against Georgia in 2024.

The Longhorns outgained the Bulldogs by over 100 yards and nearly hit 300 yards of offense by halftime. But they were stuck painfully at 6-3 as they repeatedly stalled in the red zone. Quarterback Quinn Ewers was solid, throwing for 358 yards, including a beautiful 41-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore, but he could only manage a single touchdown total in the whole game. Texas settled for six field goal attempts. This red-zone issue is a carryover headache as Arch Manning takes over as Texas’s starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Despite Manning’s undeniable talent and athleticism, the red zone has been Texas’ Achilles’ heel for a while.

Firstly, the red zone is about precision, quick decisions, and execution in a tight space. It’s where the defense is swarming, and every inch counts. Last year, there were plenty of times the Longhorns got close but just couldn’t find that final punch. Arch brings a much-needed dynamic element with his mobility. It’s something that former QB Quinn Ewers lacked. It offers the ability to scramble for crucial yards or extend plays. However, relying too much on Arch’s legs is a double-edged sword. While his running can create opportunities, the risk of injury rises whenever a quarterback takes off in tight quarters.

Another challenge Arch faces is learning to make ultra-quick reads against high-pressure blitzes and tight coverages in the red zone. Unlike the wider field, the condensed space means defenders are on top of you instantly. Coach Steve Sarkisian has tried tweaking the playbook to lean on Arch’s strengths. You know, more quarterback runs on third downs, using move-the-pocket plays, and focusing on misdirection to confuse defenses. But as smart as these plays are, they still demand flawless execution, and slip-ups or missed assignments can kill drives.

Who has Arch Manning’s back?

The Texas Longhorns’ quarterback battle for the backup role behind Arch Manning in 2025 is turning into one of the more intriguing storylines of the offseason. “Sarkisian is looking for consistency in the QB2 battle,” Texas writer Evan Vieth writes on X. “Says consistency is most glaring at QB. Really liked how KJ Lacey operated today, did not mention which of Owens or Caldwell is ahead at the moment.” While Arch is the clear starter and the Heisman favorite despite limited college experience, the QB2 spot is still very much up for grabs.

Right now, KJ Lacey seems to be leading the pack as the top backup option. Fresh off clinching Alabama’s “Mr. Football” title with jaw-dropping numbers. He accumulated 10,985 passing yards and 132 touchdowns in his high school career. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has praised Lacey’s agility, precision, and especially his leadership during practices and scrimmages. However, Sarkisian didn’t name a frontrunner between Trey Owens and Matthew Caldwell. Backing up a star like Arch is about showing you can be trusted to run the offense without hiccups when your number’s called.

That means consistent decision-making, solid mechanics, and the ability to avoid costly mistakes under pressure. Between Caldwell and Owens, Sarkisian seems to be weighing both experience and poise. Caldwell arrived via transfer with some starting experience in Division I football. He put together a decent season at Troy in 2024, where he threw for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Owens, meanwhile, is known for his dynamic playstyle but is still working on consistency. Ultimately, the one who brings that steady, confident presence is likely to earn the trust and the job, supporting Arch Manning.