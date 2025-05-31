Panthers Coach Unsold on Arch Manning Stocks Amid Texas QB1 Drawing $275 Million Endorsement

Texas supporters are abuzz. After spending two seasons waiting in the wings behind Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning is finally the man under center for the Longhorns this year. Texas has now made back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, and expectations for Arch are through the roof. Some already see him as a Heisman contender and a top pick in next year’s NFL Draft, even though he’s only started a couple of games. With 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and a 67.8% completion rate in limited action, including two blowout wins as a starter, it might not be that hard for him to live up to the hype. But of course, it wouldn’t be Texas football without a little drama.

Some insiders believe Arch should’ve gotten playing time earlier, especially after Ewers’ costly turnovers in last season’s Cotton Bowl loss to Ohio State. That’s where things get interesting. Enter Aaron Murray, former Georgia quarterback, who decided to stir the pot. On a recent podcast, Murray questioned why Texas didn’t give Arch the nod sooner, particularly when Ewers was struggling. His implication? Maybe Arch isn’t as ready as everyone thinks. Maybe all the buzz is just that: buzz. Naturally, Murray’s comments sparked some serious pushback.

On the May 31 episode of Raw Room, Carolina Panthers assistant coach Daren Bates discussed the controversy with fellow former players Jalen Collins, King Dunlap, and Dallas Johnson. “I bet Aaron Murray wishes he didn’t say that—whatever the f— he said about Arch Manning,” Bates said. So, what did Murray say? “If you’re so good, why in the h— are you not playing above a seventh-round quarterback?”

The four veterans weren’t about to let that slide. They fired back: What did Murray even do in the NFL? Drafted in the fifth round by the Chiefs in 2014, Murray never played a single regular-season snap. Not one. He bounced between practice squads and off-season rosters, but that was it. After revisiting Murray’s underwhelming career, Bates circled back to his comments on Arch. “That’s crazy to say, bro. That’s a lot of hate. I don’t know why you hating on young fella.”

Dallas Johnson even wondered if there was something personal behind Murray’s shade. As the conversation turned to Arch’s NFL future, Johnson said confidently, “He’s going first round, probably going first overall.” Bates wasn’t quite ready to jump on that train. “I don’t know about that,” he replied. “That’s a prediction. He’s still 19 years old.”

When someone pulled up a 2026 NFL mock draft showing Arch projected among the first four quarterbacks off the board, Bates practically lost it. “Get that sh– out of my face,” he said. “I hate this… I hate this ‘Too Early Draft Prediction.’ Man, shut the f— up.”

Bates may have a point—Arch does need more experience. But the hype train is already full steam ahead, and it’s not just Texas fans driving it, some CFB analysts are on it, too.

Joel Klatt compares to Arch Manning to a 275 million QB

Fox Sports commentator Joel Klatt, known for his sharp takes on college football, didn’t hold back. He recently ranked Arch as the second-best quarterback in college football heading into the 2025 season. And that’s despite Arch having only a handful of starts under his belt. The only QB ahead of him? Clemson’s Cade Klubnik. So why the high ranking? Klatt says Arch has all the tools: a strong arm, impressive accuracy, and surprisingly, real athleticism.

“All of a sudden, in those couple of starts that he got, he flashed this ability to run, that looks like Trevor Lawrence,” Klatt said. That’s no small comparison. Lawrence was a five-star recruit who took over at Clemson, led them to a national title, and became the No. 1 overall pick. He’s now on a five-year, $275 million contract. Klatt believes Arch can similarly elevate Texas. When Ewers got injured last season and Arch stepped in, the offense suddenly looked more dynamic.

Sure, Arch still has a lot to learn. But Klatt trusts the Texas coaching staff and support system to help him develop. And with the Longhorns ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll and stacked with talent, he predicts a breakout season ahead—one that could land Arch firmly in Heisman contention and on the radar of every NFL scout in the country.