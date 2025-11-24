$130M Richer Ex-B1G HC Named as Potential Justin Wilcox Successor Amid Strong Giants Rumors

The California Golden Bears suffered a thrashing in Week 13 against their archrival Stanford. The loss effectively ended head coach Justin Wilcox’s long tenure, as the program subsequently fired him. The names of potential candidates have already emerged, and one former Big Ten head coach, who is tied to a $130 million lawsuit, stands out among them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A 10-31 loss in “The Big Game” was the final straw for Justin Wilcox’s time at California. After three consecutive years of winning the bout, the Golden Bears fell in the penultimate game of this season. Cal general manager Ron Rivera announced the decision, which has fueled speculation on who could be the next to step up. According to Pete Nakos of On3, Pat Fitzgerald has emerged as a candidate after returning to the coaching circle following a $130 million wrongful termination settlement with Northwestern.

The other candidates include two coordinators from Oregon in DC Tosh Lupoi and OC Will Stein. Utah State’s Bronco Mendenhall is also on the radar for the gig. Nakos also mentioned Alabama’s OC Ryan Grubb. Fitzgerald’s mention may have surprised fans a few weeks ago, but things have changed now.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Fitzgerald’s reputation carries risk for the Golden Bears, his track record at Northwestern makes him a strong candidate in all the coaching searches going on across college football. He coached the program for around 16 years and managed a record of 110-101. Moreover, he led Northwestern to Big Ten West Division titles in 2018 and 2020. In 2020, he added another feather to his cap by winning the Citrus Bowl with a 35-19 victory over Auburn. To top it all, Fitzgerald also reached personal milestones, earning Big Ten Coach of the Year honors in 2018 and winning the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award in 2020.

Imago Image: Pat Fitzgerald X account

Following accusations of hazing in November 2022, Northwestern fired Fitzgerald. He pushed back by filing a wrongful termination claim in 2023, and the case went his way this year when the program agreed to a $130 million settlement. Following the settlement, he announced his desire to return to coaching, which now makes him an ideal target for the Golden Bears.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Fitzgerald is also linked to other jobs. The Iowa Hawkeyes may target him as a replacement once head coach Kirk Ferentz retires. His name has also surfaced in rumors surrounding the Penn State job. So if the Golden Bears want an experienced coach who has won trophies in the Big Ten, they must act quickly to secure his signature.

And college football teams are not the only ones that the California Golden Bears have in contention for Pat Fitzgerald.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Pat Fitzgerald’s next destination is linked to an NFL team?

Pat Fitzgerald’s return to football might not be just restricted to college programs, as the NFC East’s NY Giants hosted him during a practice session. Fitzgerald was spotted at the Giants’ practice, which sparked rumors online. However, it seems unlikely that Fitzgerald was there to scout the team.

One possible reason is that he wants to support his former student, Mike Kafka, who recently took on a new challenge by becoming a head coach. This development followed the firing of former head coach Brian Daboll due to poor performance. As a close friend and mentor, Fitzgerald was called on to advise Kafka.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just told him to trust himself, just like he did when he was a player,” Fitzgerald said in a phone conversation with ESPN. “And whatever he needs, he’s got me for forever.”

While he might have been there to offer advice, the vacant head coach position and Fitzgerald’s presence sparked rumors about his possible foray into the NFL.