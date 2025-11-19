NY Giants Summon College Football Coach Hot Off $130M Victory Lap Amid Hunt for Brian Daboll Successor

On Wednesday, MetLife Stadium hosted a former college football head coach on the sidelines, as players went about their routine practice drills. Naturally, it raised eyebrows, for the Giants, after an underwhelming start to the season, are searching for a new head coach. So, who is that new face hanging close to the Giants’ home turf?

On Wednesday, former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald was spotted at the Giants’ practice. It is possible that he was present to support his former student, Mike Kafka, as he takes on the new challenges that come with holding the reins as an interim head coach.

“Former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald was at Giants practice on Wednesday,” Jordan Raanan shared. “He is a close friend and mentor for Mike Kafka.”

So, when Brian Daboll was fired and the offensive coordinator was called upon to step up to his new duties, the 38-year-old dialed in to his mentor for advice. The Giants’ offense has been struggling so far this season, and who better to turn to than your mentor?

“I just told him to trust himself, just like he did when he was a player, Fitzgerald said in a phone conversation with ESPN. “And whatever he needs, he’s got me for forever.”

Mike Kafka is a Northwestern alum, trained and developed by Pat Fitzgerald on the turf at Ryan Field during the 2000s. From high school player to leading pro league players in the NFL, Fitzgerald has been a constant support in Kafka’s coaching journey.

Fitzgerald boasts a distinguished resume, with 10 bowl appearances during his tenure with the Wildcats. Although fresh off a settlement with his alma mater, he has been eager to return to his coaching days since being fired in 2023.

Fitzgerald’s name has been circulating for the Penn State head coach gig, he is interested in putting his visor and headset back on. As of now, he has been coming off an undisclosed settlement with his alma mater, which he sued for $130 million over allegations of hazing.