Pat McAfee Faces ‘Victim Mentality’ Criticism from Ex-Employee Amid FBI Safety Recommendation and Utah Fallout

Pat McAfee’s recent comments about feeling unsafe during ESPN’s College GameDay trip to Utah have continued to spark debate online. While the broadcaster pointed to daily threats and even an FBI recommendation regarding his safety, not everyone agrees with how he has publicly handled the situation.

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One of the more notable reactions came from someone who previously worked alongside him. During a recent appearance on the Out and About podcast, former Barstool Heartland employee Jeff Vibbert, better known as “Vibbs,” was asked whether he believed McAfee had developed a ‘victim mentality’ amid the fallout from the Utah controversy.

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Vibbs, without even taking a second, responded to that question with: “For sure. Yeah. He’ll dish it out, but he can’t take it.”

Vibbs spent more than a year at Barstool Heartland and said his opinion was shaped by his experience working around McAfee’s personality and management style.

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“I think that paranoia is who he is,” Vibbs said.

Those comments came in response to remarks McAfee made following ESPN’s recent trip to Utah, where he openly discussed concerns about his personal safety.

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On ESPN’s College GameDay, McAfee’s energetic personality has made him one of the show’s most recognizable figures. His habit of removing his shirt during broadcasts has become something of a signature moment, helping fuel both his popularity and criticism.

According to Front Office Sports, the FBI suggested McAfee consider wearing a bulletproof vest during college-campus appearances. The recommendation reportedly came in the wake of political commentator Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting at Utah Valley University in September 2025 and amid concerns about threats directed at McAfee.

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McAfee later admitted he did not enjoy the Utah stop.

“Did not enjoy University of Utah,” McAfee said on The Pat McAfee Show.

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He pointed to a University of Utah social media video in which students mocked him, with one calling him “corny” and another describing him as “creepy.”

“I thought to myself, has anything, like, really scary happened at a college gathering in the state of Utah recently?” McAfee said while referencing Kirk’s death. “Do we think we should be amplifying reasons for why people hate my guts, as a university? I don’t know.”

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Those comments became a central talking point during the podcast discussion.

Vibbs said he viewed the student comments as fairly standard college-campus teasing rather than something that should be interpreted as a serious threat. That difference in perspective appeared to be at the center of his disagreement with McAfee’s reaction.

Vibbs was not the only person on the podcast panel who challenged McAfee’s stance.

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The discussion later turned to the contrast between McAfee’s safety concerns and his behavior during broadcasts. While acknowledging that threats against him are real, Kelly Keegs questioned whether his actions reflected the level of danger he described.

Imitating McAfee’s voice, she said, “I was afraid for my life. They told me to wear a bulletproof vest. So they said this. They said that.”

Keegs then pointed to McAfee’s on-air routine. “You’re taking your shirt off on the thing every week. As he said, he’s scared for his life. But on that very same broadcast, he took his shirt off. So I don’t get it.”

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McAfee has maintained that he receives threatening messages regularly and has expressed concerns about his safety at certain appearances. ESPN has also taken precautions regarding security.

Still, the differing reactions from Vibbs and Keegs highlight the divide that has emerged following McAfee’s comments. While McAfee views the threats and security recommendations as reasons for concern, some former colleagues see his public reaction as excessive, fueling an ongoing debate that does not appear to be ending anytime soon.