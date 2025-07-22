Pat McAfee Announces 15-YO Brysen Wright’s College Football Destination After he Stunned Patrick Mahomes

Being a freshman in high school and 15-16 years old is probably the time when most football players learn their craft and begin their journey to impress scouts. But Brysen Wright, the 2028 wide receiver sensation, has broken that mould, bagged a five-figure NIL deal and is already impressing NFL personalities, including Patrick Mahomes. Why? All because of a recent video that the NFL posted of him, which has also led to Pat McAfee proclaiming Wright’s collegiate destination.

Brysen Wright’s talent was probably already known to the college football world as he received his first offer at 13 years of age from Miami. Ever since then, offers started lining up for him, including Florida, FSU, Auburn, Nebraska, and LSU, among others. And so exploded the recruitment of the Mandarin High, Jacksonville, Florida player, which has led to Pat McAfee, an NFL insider, already predicting both his NFL and CFB future.

Pat McAfee, in his recent episode of his show, sat with Jaguars’ Liam Cohen and discussed the talent that Wright has. But even before the discussion started, McAfee quickly declared the wide receiver to commit to none other than WVU, McAfee’s alma mater. “The highlight of the weekend. This dude is Gonna be a West Virginia Mountaineer, right? Oh, give me that,” exclaimed McAfee. Moreover, McAfee even said Cohen was already “trying to get him (Wright)” for the Jacksonville Jaguars. And all of this because of a video that the NFL posted?

Not just any video, it’s a clip that has even impressed Patrick Mahomes, as he wrote on X, reacting to Wright’s talent. “Yoo, what?” Wrote Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs’ star man isn’t wrong in expressing disbelief over the feat that Wright has executed, but even before the feat, Wright’s talent was readily being noticed by the CFB world.

Standing at 6’3.5″ and 210 lbs, the 15-year-old wide receiver is already being touted as “college football ready” as his frame size and explosiveness (4.5 seconds in 40-yard dash) place his talent on a pedestal already. Moreover, it’s not that the guy is shying away from showcasing his talent, as he got enrolled himself at Mandarin High, instead of a private school, to get that “elite” competition.

Furthermore, even in that ‘elite’ environment, the guy thrived as he put in 646 receiving yards for 8 touchdowns as a freshman, when WRs like 5-star Jaime Ffrench and 4-star QB Tramell Jones are already there in the squad. The feats earned him a 4-star ranking by ON3, as he became the first 4-star player in his class. Now, about that viral video, it was an effort of sheer willpower and extreme desire, and that’s why even Mahomes got impressed.

Brysen Wright’s viral moment gets noticed by the NFL

Wright has already showcased his receiving talent at the OT7 event in Dallas this spring, where he caught 11 TD passes over the weekend. So, after earning MVP honors and impressing Rivals’ director of scouting Charles Power, the guy straightaway went to Ohio State’s camp in June last month. The move was always on the cards since OSU being the ‘wide receiver U’ was always on Wright’s priority, and the guy even impressed Brian Hartline there. But the major moment came in NFL Flag Championships recently, which has made him a national sensation.

In the championships, Brysen Wright can be seen executing a gravity-defying catch while also being marked by 3 defenders. It was an incredible effort where he latched onto the ball mid-air with one hand while the 3 defenders tried to stop him, but to no avail. So, Wright plucks that ball out of the air and lands safely on his back with a fair catch. Although the feat was done without pads, still, for his age, it was a jaw-dropping feat and hence the viral moment. As for his CFB destination, the journey is quite long, and the guy is taking a feel of every program.

Although Pat McAfee touts Wright leading to Rich Rodriguez’s camp as the program extended him an offer, for now, it seems his eyes are set on OSU. Ohio State offered him back on May 16th this year, and ever since then, the player has expressed significant interest in playing for the program. “If you come to Ohio State, you know you’re gonna develop, and they can get you to the league,” said Brysen. Still, with time on Rich Rodriguez’s side, anything can happen.