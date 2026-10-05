Pat McAfee Announces New Plan for $300K Iowa Children’s Hospital Gesture After GameDay Moment

A missed field goal on a packed College GameDay set in Iowa City looked like the end of one charitable idea. The light moment with a freshman kicker fell short of its biggest prize, and the morning seemed finished. Pat McAfee later decided the children’s hospital next door still deserved a much bigger gesture.

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McAfee announced a separate $1 million donation to the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital on October 5, during The Pat McAfee Show. The pledge followed his October 2 visit to the hospital and the October 3 kicking contest on the Pentacrest. This $1 million figure stands apart from the $300,000 already raised by Dallas Clark’s throw.

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“We will donate one million dollars to the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital. We would like to thank that hospital for everything that they do #PMSLive.” The October 5 post also pointed back to his earlier October 3 note about the Clark throw.

The timing of the visit helped drive the change. McAfee and his group stopped by the hospital on October 2, the day before GameDay.

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“We got the chance to go to the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital yesterday.. Everybody that we met really inspired us, and we’re so thankful that we got to say hello… It’s such a special place #CollegeGameDay,” he posted that afternoon.

Inside the rooms, McAfee described playing tic-tac-toe, cornhole, coloring, and finger football with the kids. He said the staff should know “how much they empower and help everybody else.” He also thanked them “for their hospitality and for what they do,” and he mentioned the chance of working with the hospital again down the road.

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The $300,000 piece itself traced back to the raffle winner. Finley Banfig, an Iowa freshman and biology pre-med student, won the chance to kick. She said she hoped to pursue orthopedic surgery and needed help with school costs.

Under that year’s rules, she chose to take the attempts herself. One try came barefoot after McAfee noted she was going shoeless, and he later called another attempt a $2 million kick. She missed both.

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McAfee first put a major sum on the line if the raffle winner connected. Former Iowa and NFL tight end Dallas Clark then stepped up and threw the ball through the uprights. The result was $150,000 for the student and $150,000 for the Iowa Children’s Hospital, for the $300,000 total posted that Saturday.

Clark’s throw filled the gap. The former Hawkeyes tight end sent the ball through the uprights in front of the crowd.

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Iowa City was Week 5 of the 2026 kicking contest. Through those first five weeks, roughly $4 million had gone to students and charity, with Home Depot matching McAfee’s contributions this season. Cumulative contest totals across years had climbed past $9 million after the Iowa stop.

The hospital is in Iowa City, right beside Kinnick Stadium, the same building fans face for the Hawkeye Wave at the end of the first quarter. College GameDay returned to the Pentacrest for the first time since 2006, with Caitlin Clark as a guest picker and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz on set. That backdrop made the hospital part of the weekend long before anyone wrote a check.

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McAfee’s $1 million pledge arrived two days after the $300,000 GameDay gesture and was framed as his own added commitment. Available statements also do not explicitly say Home Depot’s season matching covers this later pledge.