Pat McAfee Appears Extremely Red and Sunburnt With His Children After Working Overtime For ESPN

Pat McAfee is practically everywhere on ESPN, from College GameDay to NFL coverage. But his relentless schedule isn’t the only thing drawing attention. His noticeably red, sunburnt-looking complexion has become hard to ignore, even in his latest family photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outspoken ESPN star recently shared a moment involving his two young children, including an interaction with his youngest son.

ADVERTISEMENT

“GOOD MORNING BROTHER MIDAS,” read a caption on an Instagram story McAfee shared after his wife, Samantha, posted two stories featuring their children, daughter Mackenzie Lynn and son Midas Robert.

His schedule includes hosting The Pat McAfee Show during the week, traveling across the country for College GameDay, and appearing on Monday Night Countdown. His outdoor broadcasts put him in the elements for hours, although McAfee has not confirmed whether sun exposure explains his facial redness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with Kiera Baker on October 25, McAfee acknowledged that he hadn’t enjoyed a proper day off in a while.

“I have a beautiful daughter, a beautiful son, and a wife,” he said, according to EssentiallySports. “So every day I wake up, I know that I’m doing the right thing, I think. So I don’t know if I ever show up for myself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He even joked about eventually needing a nap. But exhaustion apparently hasn’t stopped McAfee from delivering the same antics that regularly divide college football audiences.

During the October 24 College GameDay broadcast from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, McAfee removed his shirt despite initially suggesting he would keep it on.

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment followed criticism from Utah students about his television personality. Addressing the crowd, McAfee said, “Some kid out here said I was going to say something corny. You know, one kid said that I should stop taking my shirt off in front of college kids. It’s so creepy,” according to Pro Football Network.

When fans began chanting for him to remove his shirt, McAfee stood on a chair while former Alabama coach Nick Saban helped steady it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident came amid tensions with Utah students after the university’s official Instagram account posted a video featuring students imitating McAfee. On his show, he admitted that watching the video shortly before arriving on campus made him uncomfortable.

The situation attracted further attention when Front Office Sports reported that he had received threatening messages. ESPN addressed the concerns in a statement reported by The Spun, saying, “The safety and security of our on-air team, crew and fans is paramount at College GameDay.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With College GameDay scheduled to visit Indiana this Saturday, McAfee’s broadcasting commitments show no signs of slowing down.

Meanwhile, his family expanded earlier this year with the arrival of Midas Robert on May 22, 2026. The couple welcomed Mackenzie Lynn in May 2023.

According to People, Samantha experienced pregnancy complications and underwent an emergency C-section. Midas spent approximately 36 hours in the neonatal intensive care unit before rejoining his parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrating his son’s arrival, McAfee wrote, “Please help @MrsMcAfeeShow, Mackenzie, and I welcome Midas Robert McAfee to our family.”

The couple chose Robert as Midas’s middle name to honor Samantha’s late father. Since his birth, they have occasionally shared family updates on social media.

McAfee may be impossible to ignore on ESPN, but his latest family update offered a glimpse into his quieter side. While his on-air antics continue to attract criticism, the father of two has another set of responsibilities waiting for him at home.