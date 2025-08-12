Pat McAfee Blames Bermuda Triangle Scare After Nearly Missing Lee Corso’s Special Moment Despite ESPN Reminder

Pat McAfee’s presence on ESPN’s College GameDay is nothing short of a lightning rod for controversy. Imagine the traditional, polished, and polished-again crew of Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and Rece Davis — then toss in Pat McAfee, a loudmouth former NFL punter turned guffawing, unapologetic wild card who sometimes feels like he wandered in from a completely different universe. The Georgia Bulldog fans made it crystal clear with their relentless boos after McAfee replaced their beloved David Pollack on the analyst panel.

McAfee is more like a high-energy disruptor. He cracks jokes, throws shade, and sometimes pisses off the so-called “distinguished” college football community. And this time, he did almost piss off a lot of people from the CFB fraternity. How? Well, McAfee had a classic moment of forgetfulness recently that’s just so Pat. Ahead of Lee Corso’s 90th birthday on August 7th, ESPN sent McAfee an email reminder to celebrate the legendary College GameDay icon turning the big nine-oh.

You’d think it’d be impossible for someone as connected to the college football world as McAfee to miss a moment like that, right? Well, it happened, and the reason will shock you. “I get an email,” McAfee admitted on his show. “Hey, Coach Corso is turning 90 if you guys want to say anything. And I’m just walking on the beach.” But Pat didn’t stop there. When asked about it, rather than just apologizing straight up, Pat threw out a wild excuse that had everyone chuckling. He blamed the mysterious Bermuda Triangle.

via Imago January 09, 2025: ESPN College GameDay analyst Lee Corso during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. – ZUMAc04_ 20250109_zma_c04_407 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

“I’m on cloud a thousand up there walking that thing, and I get an email,” Pat added. “Hey, Coach Corso’s turning 90, say anything. I do from everything in this ocean, brother. Cuz the amount of times I thought we knew nothing about the Bermuda Triangle was right out from where we were.” See, the thing is, Pat was so engrossed in the whole Bermuda Triangle scare that he was late. Lee Corso’s 90th birthday was a huge deal for the ESPN College GameDay crew, and they sure didn’t hold back on the love and celebration. Kirk Herbstreit, one of Corso’s closest colleagues and longtime friends, kicked things off with a heartfelt shoutout.

Kirk posted a video message saying, “LC, Happy Birthday, man. Hope you’re having a wonderful day. And we can’t wait to celebrate with you in Columbus. Because remember, entertainment sweetheart, football’s a vehicle.” The bond between them has always been special, and Kirk’s message reminded fans that Corso is a part of the family. Then comes McAfee, who was almost about to miss the OG’s birthday because he was too busy to find the truth behind the Bermuda triangle (a lot of lives would have been saved if his vacation had taken place a little further down the years). He shouted out to Corso with a vibe that felt like a shout from the entire ocean itself.

“You’re a legend, man,” McAfee said in the video. “From me and everything in this (bleeped) ocean, happy 90th birthday, brother. Cheers to many more.” Pat’s storytelling about the Bermuda Triangle moment was classic McAfee. It was full of humor and laid-back charm. When he jokes about walking on a beach near the Bermuda Triangle, looking out at what seems like a giant expanse of nothing but water. That made him think, ‘How can all this go missing?’ But beyond the antics, Pat made sure everyone knew how much respect he has for Lee Corso. And especially with Corso’s upcoming retirement after a legendary career spanning decades at ESPN.

Tim Brando tips his hat to the fun uncle of college football.

CFB announcer Tim Brando recently shared some heartfelt and reflective thoughts on Lee Corso’s career on the occasion of Corso’s 90th birthday. Brando described Corso as a rare commodity. He is someone who didn’t just stick around for decades. He soared to new heights in the twilight of his career. Brando compared Corso’s longevity and enduring appeal to another television icon, Regis Philbin, highlighting how Corso’s career blossomed long after many would have called it quits.

It’s a deep appreciation of Corso’s ability to keep reinventing himself and keeping fans engaged well into his 80s — and even now, when he turns 90. What stands out in Brando’s commentary is the recognition that Corso’s impact goes beyond his quirky headgear picks and wild studio antics. He became the fun uncle of college football. The guy whose energy, passion, and gregarious personality turned Saturday mornings into a ritual for millions. Brando pointed out how Corso’s enthusiasm and genuine love for the game and the people involved made him irreplaceable.

His antics, catchphrases like “Not so fast, my friend,” and his genuine camaraderie with fellow analysts turned the show into much more than just a pre-game broadcast. Brando’s opinion also touches on the inevitable passage of time. As Corso prepares for his final College GameDay appearance later this month, Brando’s words serve as a reminder that legends like Corso leave behind a legacy that’s woven into the fabric of college football culture.