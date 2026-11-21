Pat McAfee opened College GameDay on Saturday the same way he has before, and he did it only weeks after saying he felt unsafe at a different campus stop. The show landed at the University of Miami, where the host showed up in a Speedo and climbed a diving tower high above the pool. It was a loud start to a morning that carried more baggage than usual.

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“We got @patmcafeeshow and @desmondhoward jumping off the high dive to start the morning,” wrote College GameDay on X.

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Analysts McAfee and Desmond Howard went up a 33-foot platform at Miami’s diving facility, and both jumped into the pool during the opening segment.

Rece Davis set up the bit, saying a couple of people were missing in the panel and that he had heard rumors of a field trip in humor. McAfee confirmed it from the platform and introduced the divers putting on a show below, before wrapping the segment with a line about jumping into “another crazy day of college football.”

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Members of Miami’s diving team appeared alongside the hosts, and McAfee pointed out that the program has won 26 national championships. He added that Miami’s football team is chasing a title of its own this season.

“It’s an honor to be back on your campus,” McAfee said. He then called the Speedo a banana hammock and said it fit a Saturday where great teams face not-so-great teams, with the College Football Playoff picture possibly changing for good.

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But this was not his first Miami dive. When GameDay visited the school in September 2025, McAfee wore a Speedo and jumped from the same 33-foot platform, a stunt that followed his prediction that Miami would beat Florida. Doing it again turned a one-time bit into something closer to a tradition.

The timing is what makes this one stand out. McAfee appeared on GameDay at the University of Utah in October 2026, and he later said he felt “uncomfortable” and unsafe. That reaction followed a video from Utah’s official social media account that mocked his antics.

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The controversy grew from there as McAfee revealed that he and his family had received death threats. He disclosed that security personnel had previously recommended he wear a bulletproof vest during a campus appearance, a suggestion reportedly linked to safety risks.

ESPN responded with a statement of support, calling his concerns about personal safety and security “very real and valid.”

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Even with those concerns on the record, McAfee has kept the physical stunts and shirtless moments in his College GameDay segments. Saturday’s dive fit that pattern, and the opening showed no sign of a change in approach.

His on-air antics have also generated debate over whether they distract from the football coverage. For now, the show moves on from the pool to a slate of games that could shake up the playoff race.