Pat McAfee has taken his share of punishment in WWE, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson brought that violence straight to ESPN. The Hollywood superstar slammed McAfee through a table with his signature Rock Bottom during Saturday’s College GameDay at Miami, leaving the host sprawled across the wreckage.

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Now, McAfee has finally broken his silence on the brutal on-air takedown, and his reaction is just as entertaining as the beatdown itself.

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Pat McAfee wasn’t holding a grudge. And on his Instagram story, he offered a hilarious explanation for what happened.

“I know what it looks like BUT.. this was just a misunderstanding with old friend @therock.. @kirkherbstreit and Saban reallllly enjoyed that huh? 😂😂😂”

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The caption was a nod to co-hosts Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban, both of whom appeared rather entertained as Pat McAfee went crashing through the table. And judging by their reactions, they weren’t rushing to help him.

Dwayne Johnson’s appearance already had plenty of attention surrounding it. The 54-year-old returned to his old college stomping ground as the celebrity guest picker, wearing the No. 94 jersey from his playing days with the Hurricanes.

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He was a DL for Miami from 1991 through 1994 and was part of the program’s 1991 national championship team. So, when Pat McAfee started taking shots at the Hurricanes, Johnson had a good reason to make his entrance memorable.

“I never thought I would say this in a million years, but the complaining about the ref and the catch and the no-catch, that might have been the softest thing I’ve ever seen,” McAfee said while discussing Miami’s complaints.

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That got Johnson’s attention. As he approached the College GameDay desk, he immediately called him out.

“Already talking trash about Miami? On our campus?” he said.

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What followed was straight out of a WWE broadcast. After greeting the other analysts, Johnson got to Pat McAfee, grabbed him, and planted him through the table with a Rock Bottom. The ESPN host was left sprawled across the wreckage, clutching his back. His first response said plenty.

“Not you, I wasn’t talking about you,” he groaned.

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The two eventually cleared up the supposed misunderstanding on air. Johnson claimed he had heard Pat McAfee calling Miami soft, including himself. McAfee tried explaining that his criticism was aimed at the situation, not the former Hurricanes star. He later joked about the whole encounter, even mentioning that Johnson had grabbed him firmly during the takedown.

There was also something else behind the spectacle. Dwayne Johnson had recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to announce his planned presence at Survivor Series in Houston on November 28. The event will mark 30 years since his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996.

Pat McAfee knows the wrestling business himself, having worked with WWE as a commentator and occasional in-ring performer. So, perhaps he should have seen this coming. But then, he ended up providing one of the more entertaining moments of the College GameDay broadcast. And judging by that Instagram caption, he’s already turned the beating into a running joke.