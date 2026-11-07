Pat McAfee Calls Notre Dame Student a “Liar” After ESPN Host’s College GameDay Expenses Cross $15 Million

A $1 million kick. A playful accusation. And a second chance to prove himself. Notre Dame student Michael Milano stepped up for Pat McAfee’s College GameDay challenge in South Bend, with Miami football legends waiting nearby and the crowd watching closely.

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ESPN host Pat McAfee called Notre Dame student Michael Milano a “liar” during the $1 million kicking challenge on College GameDay. The exchange came after McAfee questioned Milano about the distance of his kick and accused him of misrepresenting how far he had kicked. McAfee then called for blockers, bringing former Miami Hurricanes stars Michael Irvin and Gumpy into the challenge as Milano prepared for his attempt.

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“This kid’s a liar. This kid’s a liar. You’ve kicked me. You’ve kicked me. This kid’s a liar. Please bring out the blockers for Milano here who lied to our face,” McAfee said during the exchange. He then introduced Michael Irvin and Gumpy as the blockers, joking that the Miami Hurricanes legends were waiting to ruin Milano’s day.

The ESPN host also shouted, “Don’t let Michael Irvin or Gumpy block this thing,” as the challenge continued. Pat McAfee posted the video on X.

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Milano’s first attempt went wide right, but he got another opportunity to claim the prize. With the blockers adding an unusual twist to the challenge, the Notre Dame student converted his second attempt and secured the $1 million prize. The successful kick drew an excited reaction from the crowd and turned the segment into one of the morning’s biggest moments.

McAfee’s kicking challenge, titled Kicking Is Easy, has become a regular feature of ESPN’s College GameDay. The segment gives selected college football fans an opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal for a substantial cash prize.

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Previous editions of the contest have also featured unexpected twists. In November 2024, former NFL center Jason Kelce joined the challenge after joking that field goals were too easy, only to miss both attempts. The segment continued to feature playful exchanges between McAfee, contestants, and other personalities on the set.

Now in its fourth season in 2026, the competition continues to receive funding from McAfee. Home Depot, a longtime College GameDay sponsor, has also joined the initiative this season, matching McAfee’s weekly contribution to increase the prize money available to participants.

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Other personalities and contributors have added to individual prize amounts as well. Before the Notre Dame broadcast, ESPN had already confirmed that the competition had distributed more than $14 million through prizes and charitable donations.

The South Bend broadcast brought another significant payout as Milano became the latest student to succeed in the competition. Former Notre Dame quarterback Joe Montana appeared on the set and encouraged the pre-med student before his attempt.

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The segment also included Notre Dame’s leprechaun mascot, Riley, who attempted a $500,000 kick for charity. After falling short on his first attempt, he made the kick on his second try to secure the donation.

Milano’s $1 million win and Riley’s successful attempt added another $1.5 million to the competition’s total, pushing its cumulative payouts and charitable donations past $15 million.

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The additional prize money also highlighted how the contest has expanded beyond its original format. While the opportunity to win a million dollars remains its biggest attraction, the inclusion of charitable contributions and additional funding from sponsors has made the segment a much larger part of the College GameDay experience.

With Milano converting his second attempt despite McAfee’s playful accusations and the added presence of the blockers, the Notre Dame broadcast delivered another memorable moment for the kicking competition. The leprechaun’s successful charity kick added to the occasion, taking the cumulative prize and donation figure beyond $15 million.